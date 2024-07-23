Angel Reese Boldly Claims Within 30 Minutes of Practice They Knew Team WNBA Would Destroy Olympics Team USA in All-Star Game

The 2024 All-Star Game recently witnessed Team WNBA triumphing over Team USA on Saturday, July 20. The WNBA secured the victory by a stunning 117-109.

After the big win, Angel Reese, who was marking her debut at the event, went on to make a bold claim as to how the entire squad was confident about this triumph, especially after they had their practice session.

Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese recently talked about her recent game stating that she never thought of losing the match against Team USA. This was considerable for the entire squad as on Friday, they had a nice outing during the practice session which lasted for around 30 minutes.

The American basketball player went on to say (via AP News); “We knew after our little 30 minute practice yesterday that we were going to win. The tone was set.”

It is important to note that Dallas Wings Star Arike Ogunbowale won the All-Star Game MVP honors with an All-Star Game record of 34 points. Meanwhile, Caitlin Clark also contributed four points and ten assists to the game.

Additionally, Angel Reese did something extraordinary as she went on to record 12 points and 11 rebounds. She became the first rookie to record a double-double in an All-Star game.

It is worth mentioning that both Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese were on the same team and played together a basketball match for the very first time.

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark play basketball together for the very first time

On Saturday, Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark joined forces for a 40-minute showdown. The now Indiana Fever guard and Chicago Sky forward clashed against each other in the 2023 Women’s NCAA tournament national championship game.

Both of these rookies are also considered rivals by the WNBA fans. However, they never got a chance to team up and play together. Reese even once disclosed her desire to do so, while also praising Clark for her amazing basketball skills.

Moreover, after their Friday practice round, Reese mentioned how she was looking forward to the event beginning. She said (via ABC); “I'm looking forward to it. Everybody can wear their 'Get Along' shirts together for one day, at least. So, I know a lot of people are going to come and watch us, to see all of us.”

