Angel Reese Calls Out WNBA Refs for Favoring Caitlin Clark After Almost Taking Her Head Off With Hard Foul: ‘Got a Special Whistle’

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark's names are the most talked about stories in the WNBA these days. Recently, on Sunday, the game was fine until yet another controversy added layers to the ongoing spoilers.

On June 16, when Former LSU star Angel Reese's Chicago Sky team lost to Clark’s Indiana Fever with an 88-83 score, the loss wasn’t accepted by 22-year-old Reese. She suggested that Clark received preferential treatment from WNBA referees.

This claim came after an intense game between Reese's team, and the Chicago Sky, where Reese felt the officials unfairly treated her team. Frustrated by the lack of foul calls in the paint, Reese reviewed the game footage and noticed several missed calls.

She didn't hold back her feelings and made a viral remark. In response to this, Clark too reverted and her reply was opposite to what fans cannot accept. Take a look at what exactly has happened on the ground.

The tension between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark gains another layer

"I guess some people got a special whistle," commented Reese towards 22-year-old Clark over preferential treatment from WNBA referees for making a flagrant foul.

Reese's frustration with the officiating was clear. It was even more precise after being called for a flagrant foul on Clark when she inadvertently hit her on the head while attempting to block a shot.

The incident led to mixed reactions, with some believing Reese should have been ejected. On the other hand, others felt it was a genuine attempt to play the ball without any malicious intent.

The rivalry that started between young athletes isn’t new. It dates back to their college days. Their tension first gained hype a year ago during the NCAA Women's Championship, where Reese's LSU team emerged victorious over Clark's Iowa State.

In a memorable moment, Reese used John Cena's "you can't see me" gesture to taunt Clark. This playful but competitive spirit has continued to fuel their rivalry.

Both have since made a significant impact in the WNBA as top lottery picks. Their presence has not only heightened the league's excitement but also its popularity. NBA legend Magic Johnson has even praised them for their contributions to the sport.

After Reese's foul on Sunday, Clark hit both free throws, adding to her game-high 23 points. She also had eight rebounds and nine assists.

This was a big turnaround since she had scored in single digits in two of her last four games, including a rough 3-for-11 shooting night in Thursday's win over the Atlanta Dream. Reese, meanwhile, grabbed 13 rebounds, just one short of her career-high from Friday's game against Washington.

Her fans might be interested in knowing how Caitlin Clark reacted. To be straight she has expressed nothing but respect for Angel Reese.

Caitlin Clark's reaction after fierce competition and controversy with Angel Reese

Clark said that their rivalry is beneficial for women's basketball, bringing attention to the sport and showcasing high-quality matchups. "It's been fun getting to compete against [her]," Clark noted.

She said, "I think it's been good for the game and people just love seeing great matchups. But also at the same time, people tune in for these matchups, but people also get to see how great these teams are. And they find new players to support. And [they] continue to come back for them too, so I think that's another benefit of it, honestly."

While the rivalry between Clark and Reese is intense, there is a healthy mutual respect between the two athletes. Both have been dubbed the future stars of the WNBA, with fans anticipating their duels to have a transformative impact on the league, reminiscent of the Johnson and Larry Bird rivalry in the 1980s. As the WNBA continues to grow, the competition between Reese and Clark promises to be a central storyline.

Meanwhile, it is good to find that amidst the ups and downs, the mutual respect of talents between Clark and Reese is still present.

The excitement continues next Sunday when these teams meet for the third time this season, and their first game in Chicago.

Every matchup between Clark and Reese has been a huge draw, with both games selling out (over 17,000 fans in attendance) and being shown on national TV. Fans can look forward to many more controversial encounters between these two superstars aiming to make waves in the Olympics.

What are your thoughts on their controversy? Share with us in the comments!

