Angel Reese Demands Protection for Young Female Athletes in Sports After Paige Bueckers' AI Photos Goes Viral

It’s 2024 and the technology that’s been created to help people is more often misused to target people. The world we live in is full of deep fake videos and AI-generated images that look so real that people take it seriously and the person in question faces the abuse for no reason.

The trend is more visible with women’s athletes and the likes of Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark, and Paige Bueckers have found themselves targeted by AI-generated explicit photos circulating online. Angel Reese is one of the most prominent athletes who has talked about this serious situation and has demanded to protect the young athletes.

Angel Reese Calls Out for Protection of Young Female Athletes

Reese stated, "For me, it's weird and I don't like being sexualized in this manner.” Fans and athletes alike were moved by her bravery, which sparked a discussion about the need for stronger measures to protect female athletes from cyber exploitation.

Reese's ascent to the top of women's basketball has been paved with both achievements and difficulties. Reese burst onto the scene in 2022, shortly after transferring from Maryland to LSU and becoming one of the highest-paid athletes in college sports. Her on-court skill was evident, and in her first season, she helped LSU win a national championship. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Can Angel Reese make a mark in the WNBA?

Even though she excelled in college, Reese had to make a crucial choice following her exceptional senior year. She decided not to play one more season of college and instead entered the 2024 WNBA draft, where the Chicago Sky selected her as the seventh overall pick. Angel Reese has all the attributes to make a mark in her rookie season and the WNBA is banking on it. The WNBA hopes that she can continue her success on the court and that the rivalry with Caitlin Clark can bring in more viewers for the league.

ALSO READ: Watch: Angel Reese Shows Off New 3-Point Shot Before 2024 WNBA Draft As Her Rivalry With Caitlin Clark Continues