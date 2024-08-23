Angel Reese Fuels Jalen Duren Dating Rumors With Special Shoutout To Rumored BF’s NBA Team

Rumors about Angel Reese and rising NBA star Jalen Duren going on a private vacation started to circulate towards the end of July, and this week they gained more traction. With a Detroit Pistons sweatshirt on, Reese was spotted driving and belting out a song. Given her past with Duren, one of the team's best young players right now, this certainly raised some eyebrows.

Reese's connection with Jalen Duren on Instagram suggests a potential romance while they vacationed during the WNBA Olympic break. Reese's Instagram post of her holiday and Duren's story from the same location, a Detroit Pistons player, triggered fans' curiosity in the beginning.

Reese fans are undoubtedly intrigued by the subtle hints, even though there isn't any concrete evidence to support the couple's relationship. Before the speculation of her being with Jalen Duren, Angel Reese asserted she was single. Reese, before the rumors emerged, was in a relationship with Cam'Ron Fletcher, a college basketball player who switched his allegiance from Florida State to Xavier earlier in the year. She admitted they were an item after LSU's 2023 national title triumph.

Reese is competing with Indiana Fever player Caitlin Clark for Rookie of the Year as she nears the end of an amazing rookie campaign with the Chicago Sky. The former LSU standout is averaging 13.6 points, 12.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.4 steals this season. As the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 20 double-doubles, she appears to be dating an NBA double-double machine after her most recent video went viral. Duren averaged 13.8 points, 11.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 61.9% from the field last season for the Pistons—the sixth-best percentage in the NBA.

Angel Reese, who is a star of the Chicago Sky created a stir on social media when she shared several striking images and videos on Instagram featuring her boldly wearing a pink bikini. Reese's daring wardrobe decision made her the talk of the town, and fans were delighted to see her taking advantage of her time off during the WNBA's Olympic break.

The All-Star was seen utilizing her time in different ways during the WNBA's break from action. She was seen sitting courtside with Steph Curry and Kevin Durant at the U.S. women's basketball team's final exhibition game against Germany before leaving for Paris.

