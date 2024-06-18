Angel Reese Has ‘Main Character Syndrome’, Claims Dave Portnoy Just Days After Calling WNBA Star Clown

After losing to Caitlin Clark for the second time in the WNBA, Dave Portnoy was unreservedly critical of Angel Reese. On Sunday, Reese's Chicago Sky lost 91-83 against the Indiana Fever, with Clark leading the way with 23 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds. The loss was a repeat of their June 1 game, which Indiana won 71-70.

Although Reese had a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds, her performance was highlighted by a flagrant 1 foul for striking Clark in the head while driving to the basket in the third quarter. Reese's postgame statements did not assist her case, as she accused officials of using 'special whistles'.

Dave Portnoy calls out Angel Reese and says, “You're never gonna be Caitlin”

After Jason Whitlock labeled Reese "delusional" and Skip Bayless implied she was envious of Clark, the Barstool Sports boss hurled additional verbal haymakers at the former LSU star.

“Caitlin Clark takes the high road, and all Angel Reese does after the game is take shots at her,” Portnoy said. Portnoy on his X captioned, “She has main character syndrome.”



In the video posted he said, “That's a flagrant, so shut up, Angel Reese. You can't have your cake. All she does is complain [and] whine. She has the main character syndrome. You aren't Caitlin. You're never gonna be Caitlin. So shut the f*** up. And own it.”

Advertisement

Rather than admitting defeat and taking responsibility for striking her opponent in the head, Reese used her postgame news conference to criticize the referees. She also claimed her squad was 'playing hard' as they cranked the heat back on Clark following their contentious June 1 meeting.

With significant criticism already directed at Reese for her statements, Portnoy stated that he would ' respect it' if the forward acknowledged purposefully fouling the much smaller rookie star. His not-so-PG diatribe comes after he tweeted unedited views from Sunday's game.

Dave Portnoy once called Angel Reese a “clown”

Back in 2023, Portnoy chastised Reese, then an LSU Tigers star, for mocking Clark during an NCAA Tournament game, which created outrage. This heated argument heightened the issue and captured the public's attention.

On June 1, Portnoy once again expressed his displeasure with the ex-LSU icon's behavior in a fresh social media post. This time in response to her antics on the bench during a game in which Clark was fouled severely. Take a peek.

Advertisement

Portnoy took to his X handle and couldn't contain his emotions. He slammed Reese on his official X (previously Twitter) account, which has 3.1 million followers. The post includes a video of them playing on the field, captioned, “I didn't even see this. Angel Reese is such a clown. Yet she loses to Caitlin yet again…”

Portnoy refers to Reese as a "clown" and accuses her of celebrating a clear-cut cheap shot as if she had just won a championship.

He didn't stop there; on the same day, another post from Portnoy on X went viral, with the caption, "Angel Reese celebrating a blatant cheap shot like she won a title. (joker emoji) Jealousy is a disease."

Also Read: Shaquille O'Neal Buys Tesla Cyberbeast From Effortless Motors After LeBron James Rips Dealership for Fake Marketing