Angel Reese Hits Back at Dave Portnoy and Critics Over Stat Padding Accusation After Poor Shooting Performance

Angel Reese is the WNBA rookie sensation who has previously made headlines with her controversies and friendship. Time and again, the athlete once again made waves with her third consecutive 20+ rebound game.

However, instead of praise, she faced criticism for her shooting struggles during the Chicago Sky's 77-75 loss to the Las Vegas Aces.

Despite her incredible rebounding performance, a clip from the game went viral, showing Reese missing four consecutive putbacks after grabbing offensive rebounds. This led to accusations of "stat padding," with some fans suggesting she was more focused on her stats than making the right play.

Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports added fuel to the fire, criticizing Reese on social media for not passing the ball to an open teammate, Michaela Onyenwere. Fans quickly jumped on the bandwagon, questioning Reese’s decision-making and accusing her of putting personal stats above team success.

In response, Reese took to X (formerly Twitter) to defend herself, posting, "If it was easy, everybody would be doing it. We are good!" Her confidence and resilience were evident as she brushed off the criticism and continued to focus on her game.

Reese’s shooting struggles have been a challenge this season as she adjusts to the professional level. In the game against the Aces, she shot just 25 percent from the field, a significant drop from the 47 percent she shot during her final college season at LSU. This season, she’s averaging 39.3 percent from the field, highlighting the difficulty of the transition.

Advertisement

Despite the criticism, Reese remains a vital player for the Sky. Her rebounding abilities are undeniable, and with time, her offensive game is likely to improve.

The Sky's narrow loss to the Aces, sealed by a game-winning layup from A'ja Wilson, showed their resilience, with Reese’s dominance on the boards keeping them in contention.

However, in a nutshell, as the season continues, Reese will undoubtedly work on refining her game. Her response to the backlash shows she has the mental toughness to handle the pressures of the WNBA.

With her talent and determination, Reese is poised to overcome these challenges and continue making an impact on the court. What do you think of these lines? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.

READ MORE: LeBron James and Victoria Justice’s Clicks From Tequila Commercial Sparks Hilarious Reactions