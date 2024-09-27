Angel Reese Lashes Out at Media for Using Her Name to Get Views; Shares Why She Started Podcast

In a recent social media post, Angel Reese, whose rookie season in the WNBA was interrupted due to injury, spoke out against the media’s portrayal of her and the exploitation of her experiences for sensationalism. Reese highlighted her decision to reclaim her narrative by starting a podcast and emphasized the need for change in how athletes, particularly women, are depicted and treated in the public eye.

Reese expressed her frustration with the media's role in perpetuating a negative narrative surrounding her, stating, “For the past 2 years, the media has benefited from my pain & me being villainized to create a narrative. They allowed this. This was beneficial to them. I sometimes share my experiences of things that have happened to me but I’ve also allowed this to happen to me for way too long and now other players in this league are dealing with & experiencing the same things.”

She emphasized the impact of this portrayal, not only on herself but also on other players in the league who have faced similar treatment, asserting that it is unacceptable and necessitates change. The WNBA has not been immune to issues of racism and discrimination either, as demonstrated by Alyssa Thomas calling out the racial comments directed at her and her team during a series with the Indiana Fever.

“Anything beyond criticism about playing the game we love is wrong. I’m sorry to all the players that have/continue to experience the same things I have…. This is why I started my podcast. To take my voice back and create the narrative of who I really am. At the end of the day, I don’t want an apology nor do I think this will ever stop but something has to change…” Reese added, pointing out the very reason she started her podcast.

Reese has joined the chorus of voices calling out the mainstream sports media for failing to properly recognize players like A'ja Wilson. In a recent discussion with Sheryl Swoopes, Reese expressed her admiration for Wilson's achievements, highlighting her record-breaking scoring feat and consistent growth as a player.

Reese emphasized the media's oversight in celebrating Wilson's success, noting that the spotlight often shines too brightly on certain players, like Caitlin Clark, at the expense of deserving stars like Wilson. By speaking out and acknowledging Wilson's talents and impact on the league, Reese advocates for a more equitable and balanced coverage of WNBA players, ensuring that all deserving athletes receive the recognition they deserve.

