Angel Reese Lists Her Top Preferences for a Partner: ‘Gotta Be Tall…’

Angel Reese, the talented WNBA star, recently revealed her high standards for her next romantic partner in her podcast Unapologetically Angel. Having gone through a public breakup with former boyfriend Cam'Ron Fletcher, Reese expressed her desire for her next boyfriend to be taller, specifically between 6-foot-7 and 6-foot-8, and preferably an NBA player.

This preference for athletes is evident in Reese's dating choices, and her friend Mariah the Scientist has even offered to assist in finding a suitable match. Despite rumors surrounding her dating life, including speculation about her potentially seeing Jalen Duren, Reese remains open to the possibility of finding love with the right athlete.

In a recent episode of her podcast, Reese emphasized the importance of "quality time" as her love language, highlighting the challenges of dating another athlete due to the demanding nature of their schedules.

During the podcast, Reese said, “He gotta be tall 6'7", 6'8".Yeah, NBA.”

While navigating the highs and lows of her rookie season in the WNBA, which was unfortunately cut short due to a wrist injury, Reese continues to prioritize authenticity and openness in her personal life. Her candid discussions on her podcast provide a window into her experiences and aspirations, showcasing her determination to succeed both on and off the court.

As Angel Reese moves forward, she continues to set the bar high for her next boyfriend, seeking a partner who not only meets her physical preferences but also understands the demands of her professional career.

Whether she ultimately finds her ideal match or remains focused on excelling in her basketball career, Reese's unwavering determination and candidness offer fans a deeper understanding of her journey, both in love and in sport.

However, the season ended for the Sky rookie in an unfavored way. Despite the disappointment of missing out on the postseason, Reese expressed her contentment with the team's inaugural season. Acknowledging the incredible support from the Windy City faithful, she bid farewell to her rookie year, capturing the essence of her memorable journey with the Sky.

Her social media post, with the farewell message "YEAR 1 WAS FILLED WITH NOTHING BUT AMAZING MEMORABLE MEMORIES. BYE BYE ROOKI5," encapsulates her gratitude and optimism for the future, as symbolized by the jersey number 5.

She had an impressive average of 13.6 points and a league-leading 13.1 rebounds per game. Even as her season was curtailed by a wrist injury requiring surgery, Reese's consistency and record-breaking feats, including the longest double-double streak in WNBA history and the most double-doubles by a rookie, remained the major highlight this season.