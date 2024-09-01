Angel Reese Makes Bold Claim About ROTY Race With Caitlin Clark: ‘We Don’t Care About the Rookie of the Year’

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark have been in a competition for Rookie of the Year since the start of the WNBA season. Both athletes, though, have stated that they are unconcerned about the prize. Before the Indiana Fever's game against the Chicago Sky on Friday night, reporters questioned Reese regarding the Rookie of the Year competition. Her answer piqued my interest greatly.

"We don't either care about the Rookie of the Year," Reese told reporters. "I think you guys have made it a big thing."

"So just continue just to work within our team, we both wanna, we've been waiting to win, and that's what we've done in our collegiate career, we played against each other in two numerous last year, and the year before in the March Madness tournament so we're just trying to do whatever it takes to win, that's what's important right now."

Before people call out Reese for this response, it's worth noting that Clark offered the same exact answer during her media availability.

"I think me and Angel would both give you the same answer. You don't wake up and think about individual awards," Clark said. "I know that's what all of you think we do… That's what everybody wants to make this about. Both of our teams are competing for playoff spots. That's our main focus. That's a selfish thing to just care about an individual award, and she would give you the same exact answer."

This season, The Fever and Sky have already faced off four times. In those three encounters, Clark's team prevailed. Clark and Reese are currently on course to qualify for the playoffs as rookies. Clark had an incredible game as the Fever defeated the Sky 100-81 in their most recent meeting. She demonstrated her abilities with remarkable shooting numbers, scoring 31 points, dishing out 12 assists, and grabbing four rebounds.

She made 8 of her 14 field goals and 5 of her 9 shots from beyond the arc with precision. Making 10 of 11 free throw attempts further highlighted her efficiency and showed off her all-around skill on the court. Nevertheless, Reese recorded her 23rd double-double of the year with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

