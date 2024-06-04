Angel Reese Net Worth

Selected by the Chicago Sky as their 7th overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, Angel Reese, a formidable 6-foot-3 power forward, is an alumna of LSU.

During her collegiate tenure, she orchestrated the championship win for her team in the 2023 NCAA tournament, earning the title of Most Outstanding Player.

She was an undisputed first-team All-American member, establishing a milestone in the NCAA with the highest single-season record of double-doubles and securing the SEC single-season record for rebounds.

In her freshman season as a professional player in the WNBA, Reese's average stats boast of 10.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game while representing the Sky.

Due to her involvement in a few provocative instances against fellow player Caitlin Clark and team Indiana Fever, she has adopted an antagonistic persona. Despite this, Reese holds the conviction that her performances alongside the emerging young talents are contributing to the increasing popularity of the WNBA.

What Is Angel Reese's Net Worth in 2024?

In 2024, Angel Reese's estimated net worth stands at approximately $1.8 million. This wealth accumulation results from her outstanding basketball career, profitable endorsements, and her salary from the WNBA.

Reese was born in Randallstown, Maryland, and took her early steps in education at St. Frances Academy, Baltimore. Her journey into college-level basketball started at Maryland, later transitioning to LSU for her junior and senior years.

Angel Reese inherited her basketball genes from her mother Angel, an enshrined player in the Hall of Fame at UMBC, while her brother Julian continues the family legacy at the University of Maryland.

Angle Reese’s Salary

Angel Reese signed a contract with Chicago Sky for four years, valued at $324,383. Her annual earnings start at $73,439 increment each season reaching up to $93,636 in her final year, that's if the Sky exercises her fourth-year option.

This amount is just below what Caitlin Clark, the first Indiana Fever draft pick, would receive at her height of $97,582 in four years.

Moreover, Angel possesses the potential to earn extra earnings through achievement-based incentives such as the WNBA Rookie of the Year award, which gives a $5,150 bonus, and an All-Star game selection that adds $2,575 more.

Angel Reese’s Contract Breakdown

The Chicago Sky signed a four-year deal worth $324383 with Angel Reese, their seventh overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft. Reese's yearly earnings are set as follows:

2024: $73,439

2025: $74,090

2026: $82,399

2027: $93,636

This pay scale pattern aligns typically with rookies in the WNBA, though it stands markedly less than her college earnings.

Nevertheless, it is foreseen that her income will receive substantial boosts from her expected endorsement deals and through her Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) partnerships.

Angel Reese’s NIL Deals

Angel Reese possesses some of the most lucrative NIL deals in the circuit. One of her most prominent NIL partnerships is with Reebok, where she collaborates with the new President of Basketball Operations Shaquille O'Neal, and Vice President Allen Iverson.

Her contract entitles her to design and release an exclusive collection, featuring "Angel's Picks" - a line of personalized products curated by Reese herself.

In addition to Reebok, Reese maintains a lucrative agreement with Amazon. She captured the public eye alongside Flau'jae Johnson in the "Dormz" ad as part of her NIL contract.

Another significant partner in Reese's NIL portfolio is PlayStation, where she actively endorses the video game, Final Fantasy XVI.

Raising Canes also joined Reese's impressive roster of NIL deals, releasing limited-edition basketball jerseys in collaboration with her.

Apart from her notable engagements, Reese also holds successful NIL contracts with brands such as Outback Steakhouse, Xfinity, Coach, Wingstop, Bose, Discord, TurboTax, and McDonald's.

Angel Reese’s Brand Endorsements and Investments

Angel Reese consistently expands her brand endorsement repertoire. Through her NIL deals, she has active partnerships with renowned brands such as Reebok, Raising Canes, Coach, Wingstop, Amazon, MacDonald’s, PlayStation, Outback Steakhouse, Bose, Discord, Xfinity, and TurboTax.

Additionally, Reese has signed endorsement contracts with Mielle, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Mercedes - Benz of Baton Rouge working in association with Bayou Collective.

Online sources disclose her endorsement revenue to be approximately $1.7 million as of January 2024, despite Reese not personally stating her earnings from each brand.

Angel Reese's Investments

As a WNBA player and former star at LSU, Angel Reese significantly invested in a diverse range of endeavors, such as professional sports teams and social causes. The details of her investments unfold as follows:

Reese became a primary investor in the DC Power Football Club. This professional women's soccer team, a part of the Super League, welcomed her as she paid in cash to secure a 5% stake. This initiative aims to champion female athletes and support the advancement of women's sports.

In a groundbreaking effort towards advocacy, Reese collaborated with Goldman Sachs. The partnership's core mission is to empower Black women through sports, education, and fiscal literacy.

This progressive alliance has been conceived to spotlight the struggles Black women face while advocating for policy reforms to bridge the racial wealth disparity.

Reese also commenced her philanthropic Odyssey with the Angel C. Reese Foundation, whose mission is to embolden girls and women via sports, education, and financial literacy, among other areas.

All investments made by Angel Reese encapsulate her determination to boost women in the sports universe and her aspiration to proliferate her business interests.

Angel Reese Foundation

In August 2023, Angel Reese established her namesake foundation to give back to her birthplace and residencies in Baton Rouge.

The foundation is "committed to creating a platform of equity for girls and underrepresented communities through transformative and effective programs", and "to guarantee equal chances to all girls in realms of sports, education, financial knowability, and other sectors where girls' presence was traditionally neglected," clarifies the foundation's virtual portal.

In the following month of September 2023, Angel initiated a neighborhood festivity before the commencement of the new academic year. She posted a video of the event on her Instagram, captioned as, "@angelcreesefoundation ‘Back To School Giveback Block Party’ was held on 9/24/23 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana."

