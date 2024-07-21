Angel Reese Opens Up About Sharing the Floor with Caitlin Clark in the All-Star Game After Receiving Major Backlash

At the 2024 WNBA All-Star game held in Phoenix, Arizona, fervent fans finally experienced the thrill of observing Chicago Sky's forward Angel Reese, and Indiana Fever's guard Caitlin Clark, sharing the court for the first time.

The two skilled rookies, owing to their intense rivalry originating from their respective college times at LSU Tigers for Reese and Iowa Hawkeyes for Clark, always piqued an exceptional level of curiosity among their followers. However, their rivalry took a backseat during the All-Star weekend, allowing the excited fans to relish the eagerly awaited union of their skills on the court.

Reese reflects on teaming up with rival Clark during All-Star game

On Friday, Reese's statement about playing alongside Clark had invited substantial criticism before the game. But, when she got to converse about her on-court experience with her rival in an in-game interview with ESPN during the significant event, Reese exhibited a contrasting sentiment.

She enthusiastically said, "It's so cool. I know when she gets the ball I'm running to look for the ball because I know she's going to throw it. She's been great to play with."

In the history of their face-offs since the title game in 2023, Clark has overtaken Reese by a narrow 3-2 margin. However, Reese had the final triumph after her team, the Sky, registered a victory against the Fever in their latest encounter.

Clark expresses excitement while Reese faces fan backlash

Several WNBA enthusiasts expressed annoyance when Angel Reese, a rookie from Chicago Sky, commented on her collaboration with Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark in the upcoming All-Star Game.

In comparison, when the same question was raised to Clark, the budding sniper showed excitement to play with Reese and everyone else in the Team WNBA and Team USA rosters. Nevertheless, Reese, Sky forward, made a humorous remark, which although resulted in backlash from fans.

"For one day at least, everyone can don their 'get-along' shirts," stated Reese, evoking laughter from the press. "I'm aware a significant number of people will come to watch us … both rosters are replete with talent."

Despite Angel Reese attempting to inject a note of levity into the situation, her words were not perceived that way by many. A large number of individuals found it unsettling since the comment seemed to suggest that except for during the All-Star Game, she does not "get along" with Clark and other players.

