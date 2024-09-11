Angel Reese Opens Up on Her Changed Relationship With Former LSU Teammate: ‘We Aren’t as Close as We Used to Be’

In the inaugural episode of her "Unapologetically Angel" podcast, Angel Reese, the former LSU Tigers superstar and current Chicago Sky rookie sensation, addressed various topics, including her alleged 'beef' with fellow rookie Caitlin Clark, dating allegations, and other aspects of her first WNBA season.

She also opened up about her relationships with two high-profile former LSU teammates, Flau'jae Johnson and Hailey Van Lith. Reese revealed that while her friendship with Johnson has deteriorated, she still supports her and wishes her the best.

“I still support Flau'jae. We aren't as close as we used to be. And there's no hard feelings or anything, but we aren't as close as we used to be. That's why people always expect us to still be posting each other and stuff like that. But, like, we aren't as close,” Reese said during the episode.

On the other hand, Reese expressed her fondness for Van Lith, sharing that despite not being super close, she made an effort to connect with Van Lith during their time at LSU and continues to maintain a positive relationship with her.

Reese candidly acknowledged the changes in her friendship with Flau'jae Johnson, emphasizing that while they aren't as close as they used to be, there are no hard feelings. She expressed her ongoing support for Johnson, even though their relationship has evolved.

Reese's reflections on her friendship with Johnson showcase the complexities of maintaining relationships beyond collegiate sports, highlighting the natural shifts that can occur as individuals navigate their careers and personal lives in different directions.

In contrast, Reese's warmth and affection towards Hailey Van Lith were evident as she spoke about their bond during their time together at LSU. Despite not being initially close, Reese intentionally reached out to Van Lith, demonstrating empathy and understanding, especially as she recognized Van Lith's potential feelings of discomfort as the only white girl on the team.

Reese's genuine care for her former teammate is evident as she fondly recalled their time together, expressing a desire for more shared experiences.

Reese also made some surprising revelations during the episode.

Despite the wrist injury setback, Reese has shared a heartwarming revelation from her time on the court. The 22-year-old phenom disclosed that opponents wanted to have her as a teammate. She recounted moments during her rookie campaign when players from rival teams approached her, expressing their admiration and wishing they had drafted her.

Reese's on-court prowess during her rookie season speaks volumes, as she broke the WNBA's single-season record for most rebounds, surpassing the previous milestone set by Las Vegas center A'ja Wilson.

Her dominant performances culminated in an outstanding 446 boards, showcasing her tenacity and skill on the court. With an average of 13.6 points, 13.1 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in 34 games, Reese emerged as a leading candidate for Rookie of the Year.