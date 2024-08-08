Angel Reese Picks Baltimore Over Other NFL Teams Amid WNBA Break

As the WNBA takes a brief hiatus for the Olympics, Chicago Sky's rookie sensation Angel Reese has found herself in the spotlight for reasons beyond her on-court performance.

The former LSU standout, who is currently locked in a tight race for Rookie of the Year with Iowa's Caitlin Clark, has made it crystal clear where her NFL loyalties lie and it is Lamar Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens.

Angel Reese reveals her favorite NFL team

Coming from the DMV (D.C., Maryland, Virginia) region, Reese was asked if she was a fan of the Washington Commanders or the Baltimore Ravens.

The rookie tweets “Ravens duh.”, firmly declaring her allegiance to the Ravens and their star quarterback, Lamar Jackson.

Reese's NFL loyalty is understandable, given her Maryland roots.

The Commanders, formerly known as the Washington Football Team and the Washington Redskins, have struggled to capture the hearts of fans in the region, while the Ravens have consistently been one of the league's most dominant and popular franchises.

Angel Reese's Reebok Collaboration

While Reese's NFL allegiance may have ruffled a few feathers among Commanders fans, the rookie's focus remains firmly on the court.

During the WNBA's break, Reese has been busy teasing her upcoming collaboration with Reebok, dubbed the Reebok by Angel collection.

The collection, set to launch on August 23rd, will feature three footwear options and seven apparel pieces, all designed to capture Reese's unique style and personality.

In an interview with Boardroom, the Chicago Sky star expressed her excitement about the project, stating, "I am honored to unveil my first collection with Reebok, and worked hand in hand with the brand to ensure each and every piece is designed to elicit confidence and expression."

Reese's decision to partner with Reebok over other major brands like Jordan was a deliberate one.

The rookie revealed that she could have "signed easily" with the Jumpman, but ultimately chose Reebok because she wanted to "blaze her own path and bring Reebok back."

The "Reebok by Angel" collection promises to be a true reflection of Reese's unapologetic and bold persona.

The brand has re-designed the Premier Road VI model to feature the phrase "Unapologetically Angel" printed on the midsole, cementing Reese's status as the face of Reebok's women's basketball efforts.

As the WNBA season resumes, all eyes will be on Angel Reese as she continues her pursuit of Rookie of the Year honors with the Chicago Sky.

And with her Reebok collaboration set to launch in the coming weeks, the multi-talented star is on her way to make an even bigger impact both on and off the court.

