Angel Reese Reacts to Being Called ‘Rookie of the Year’ by Rapper With 5 Word Response

Angel Reese is one of the talented rookies from the Chicago Sky. Very recently, she found herself in the spotlight recently when her was name-dropped in a new hip-hop release.

The Atlanta rapper Lakeyah referred to Reese as the “Rookie of the Year” in her latest song. The mention of Reese in the track has created quite a buzz, especially considering the intense rivalry between Reese and Caitlin Clark for the actual Rookie of the Year award. Both players have been making strong cases for the honor, captivating fans and analysts alike.

Lakeyah’s Shoutout and Reese’s Response

In Lakeyah’s new track, she raps, “Rookie of the year, I feel like Angel Reese.” This line not only highlights Reese’s impressive performance but also underscores her growing influence in both sports and pop culture. Reese, who has been performing exceptionally well in her rookie season, averaging 13.5 points and 12 rebounds per game, took to social media to express her appreciation for the shoutout.

Reese's response was simple yet impactful. She tweeted, “i love me some @lakeyah” along with a kiss emoji. This five-word response quickly gained attention, resonating with her fans and the wider sports community. It’s clear that the admiration between the rapper and the athlete is mutual. Lakeyah has shown support for Reese before, once referring to her as a “Louisiana freak” and a “10” in a tweet. This camaraderie between the two women is inspiring, highlighting the intersection of sports and music culture and how they can uplift and support each other.

The rivalry and recognition of Caitlin Clark Vs Angel Reese

While Reese’s recognition in Lakeyah’s song is a fun and flattering nod, it also points to a larger narrative—the ongoing rivalry between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark. Clark, who plays for the Indiana Fever, has also had an outstanding rookie season. She was named Rookie of the Month and made history by becoming the first rookie to record a triple-double in WNBA history. Her performance has been nothing short of spectacular, adding to the competitive spirit between the two athletes.

Both Reese and Clark were named to the All-Star team this season, showcasing their exceptional skills and contributions to the game. Their rivalry is one of the most talked-about storylines in the league, bringing a fresh and exciting dynamic to the WNBA. Fans eagerly anticipate their matchups, knowing that each game is an opportunity for these young stars to shine even brighter.

Reese’s journey has not been easy. After giving tough fights to Clark, she has been finally able to achieve the feat. Being named Rookie of the Month for June and Player of the Week are examples to her hard work & talent. Not just this award but her ability to average double-doubles consistently is a significant achievement for any player, let alone a rookie. The fact that she continues to excel amidst fierce competition speaks volumes about her potential and dedication. What do you think on this?

