Angel Reese Ready to Serve Dazzling Looks at Paris Olympics as WNBA Star Finds Lost Baggage

Angel Reese recently landed in Paris to witness and support Team USA for their upcoming participation at the 2024 Summer Olympics. However, upon her arrival, she discovered that her bags were missing by Delta Airlines.

Nonetheless, the Chicago Sky Forward finally received her lost bags today and while highlighting the same, she told her fans that she would now serve some of her newest looks in Paris. Let's check out the entire story!

Angel Reese plans to stun fans at Paris Olympics with her looks

Angel Reese recently faced a mishap as the WNBA star lost her bags upon reaching Paris on July 22nd. The Atlanta-based carrier suffered significant disruptions due to widespread technology and thus Reese had to leave the airport without her bags.

The player was marking her presence at the International multi-sport event to support the team as a fan. Due to the mishap, the airline’s authorities initially gave her $100 worth of Euros to shop around.

Later, she was also seen making an appearance at the USA vs Germany exhibition game, wearing a Balenciaga dress that she purchased off the rack.

Nonetheless, within approximately two days, she has now received her bags. Shortly, she went on to share about the same with her fans on X, while expressing gratitude to the airline.

Reese also promised the sports buffs that they would now get to see her new looks. She wrote; “FINALLY GOT MY BAGS! LOOKS WILL NOW BE SERVED! thank you @Delta.”

Advertisement

Fans can thus eagerly anticipate some breathtaking pictures from Angel Reese shortly. Meanwhile, Team USA is all set to play its first Olympic game, on July 29, at 3 p.m.

Also Read: Angel Reese Boldly Claims Within 30 Minutes of Practice They Knew Team WNBA Would Destroy Olympics Team USA in All-Star Game

With Angel Reese not playing, a look into the U.S. Women's National Team for Paris Olympics

When the team roster was announced, Angel Reese's name was not included in the 12-player roster for the U.S. Women's National Team for the Paris Olympics. Nonetheless, the squad is still filled up with some of the best talent.

Napheesa Collier, Diana Taurasi, A'ja Wilson, and Kelsey Plum are among the players participating in the event. They are currently in search of their eighth consecutive gold medal.

Team USA will play their first Olympics game on July 29, at 3 p.m. against Team Japan. Next, they will play against Belgium on August 1. They will later compete in the Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and Gold Medal games on August 7, August 9, and August 11 respectively.

Advertisement

Also Read: Is Kevin Durant Dating Angel Reese? All You Need To Know About NBA And WNBA Stars’ Rumored Relationship