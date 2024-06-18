Angel Reese ‘Reeks Of Jealousy and Bitterness’ Claims Skip Bayless After Sky Star’s Comments About Caitlin Clark

Veteran sports analyst Skip Bayless couldn't help but think Angel Reese was envious of Caitlin Clark after the Chicago Sky rookie's viral comments following their loss to the Indiana Fever.

For those who missed it, the Sky forward drew a lot of attention when she accused the Fever Guard of receiving preferential treatment from officials. Reese made the comments after her unintentional strike to Clark's head was upgraded to a Flagrant 1 foul during the game.

What did Skip Bayless have to say about Angel Reese?

Clark received another harsh foul during Sunday's WNBA game between the Chicago Sky and the Indiana Fever. Two weeks ago, Chennedy Carter hip-checked Clark to the ground while Reese praised the foul from the bench. On Sunday afternoon, Reese was punished for a flagrant foul after accidentally smacking Clark across the head while attempting to prevent a layup.

After the game, Reese described the foul as "a basketball play," emphasizing that she was aiming for the ball. She justified herself further, saying, "Some people get a special whistle." After hearing her blame the egregious foul on the officials, Skip Bayless claims Reese was jealous of Clark.



On the Undisputed talk show, Skip Bayless said, “Now I listen to her (Reese) postgame, and yeah, she’s become the villain.” He further added, “Her postgames reek a little bit of jealousy and bitterness. That’s how it comes across to me. But I don’t know; they’re still too young for me to know for sure where they’re going to stand.”

Advertisement

Skip Bayless draws a comparison between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clarke

On the show, Bayless continued to say that Reese needs to accept the fact that when her team went to play the Washington Mystics, they decided to keep it in the little gym. He added that the building could hold around 4200 people, and “that’s how much they drew.” He then shared that when Caitlin went there to play against the Mystics, they had to move it to the big gym. He said, “They sold 20,333 seats. Angel drew 4,000, basically, and Caitlin drew 20,000. That’s just a fact.”

After defending herself from the flagrant foul charge and claiming she benefited from a rapid whistle, Clark commented, "Y'all going to play that clip 20 times before Monday," alluding to the media, an estimate that was drastically underestimated.

Chennedy Carter's infraction against Clark was flagrant and deserving of attention. Reese's foul on Clark was not. It was a rough foul, but she was trying for the ball, and Clark's hard fouls should not be overly studied.

Advertisement

It's unclear if Bayless is correct or wrong regarding Reese. However, having a villain to battle against is ultimately beneficial to the WNBA's most popular player. The developed rivalry between Clark and Reese could help the WNBA reach unprecedented heights of popularity over the coming decade. With both players eager to enjoy the rivalry, there does not appear to be a need for envy or hatred.

Also Read: Angel Reese Has ‘Main Character Syndrome’, Claims Dave Portnoy Just Days After Calling WNBA Star Clown