Angel Reese Roasted By Fans For 'Embarrassing Stat-Padding Attempts' As Her Double-Double Streak Ends At 15 Against Liberty

Chicago Sky’s rookie star Angel Reese saw her historic streak of 15 consecutive games with a double-double come to an end against the New York Liberty. Reese faced a determined defensive effort from NY Liberty that denied her the record-extending milestone.

In the closing moments of the game with the Sky trailing by a significant margin, Reese made several attempts to score her 10th point and secure another double-double. However, these efforts were met with robust defensive tactics from Liberty, who effectively shut down her opportunities to score. Her efforts to extend the streak drew criticism and ridicule from the fans, with many calling her ‘stat-padding’ attempts embarrassing.

Angel Reese's determined efforts to extend the double-double streak

As the game between Chicago Sky and New York Liberty winded down and the outcome was clear, Angel Reese's determination to extend her double-double streak became increasingly evident. Despite the odds stacked against her and with the game already decided, Reese persisted in seeking opportunities to score her 10th point.

This persistence to have a ‘double-double’ has sparked debate among fans and commentators, with opinions divided on whether her late-game efforts were justified or it was a case of stat-padding statistics.

Missed opportunities and frustration

In the closing moments of the game, Angel Reese had three opportunities to score a basket and get her 10th point, but it didn’t happen.

With 4 minutes remaining, Reese missed an open lay-up from point-blank range that could have been an easy two points for her.

Then, with 2 minutes and 5 seconds left, Reese grabbed an offensive rebound but missed another close-range shot. This time, a lay-up attempt by Reese hit below the rim which left her visibly frustrated as she started appealing for a foul.

Advertisement

Lastly, the most unusual moment came with just 17 seconds remaining in the game and the Chicago Sky trailing by 14 points. The game was effectively out of reach for the Sky, and players usually dribble out the clock in such situations, but Reese seemed intent on securing her double-double.

Reese demanded the ball, only to be swarmed by four Liberty defenders under the basket. Forced to pass to the perimeter, Reese still sought the ball back with just 4 seconds left, hoping to score one last bucket and reach her milestone. This is what the fans viewed as Angel’s desperate bid to pad her stats.

Fans roast Angel Reese for her stat-padding

Angel Reese's decision to pursue her double-double amidst a sizable deficit drew a ton of criticism and ridicule online. The incident has prompted discussions about player priorities, sportsmanship, and the balance between personal achievements and team success in professional sports.

Advertisement

While Reese's dedication to extending her streak highlights her competitive spirit, it has also raised questions about the appropriate conduct in such situations, especially when a game's outcome is no longer in doubt.

Fans criticized Angel Reese for attempting to stat-pad to achieve a double-double. Some even mocked the Chicago Sky for seemingly prioritizing Reese's stats over winning games.

One commenter sarcastically noted, "Her begging for the ball while they're down 10 and the clock is running out is hilarious," highlighting Reese's efforts to receive passes in a bid to extend her double-double streak.

Conversely, there was praise for the New York Liberty for not facilitating Reese's pursuit of a double-double. He mentioned, “Shout-out to the Liberty for not gifting her the double double.” Another critique likened Reese's actions to spamming the "A" button off the ball in an NBA 2K game, indicating her excessive demands for the ball during play.

Advertisement

One straightforward comment described her actions as "blatant stat-padding," while another lamented, "This isn't basketball; it's just gross. No wonder everyone hates her."

Some also raised questions about Reese's credentials for Rookie of the Year, particularly after a performance that included airballing uncontested layups and focusing excessively on stat padding.

There was a hypothetical scenario mentioned, suggesting that a player like A'ja Wilson could easily achieve a double-double streak if she were to focus on stat-padding. Criticism continued with remarks about her behavior after the game seemed decided, with one person questioning, "The game was over; what is she doing?"

Another person expressed disappointment, calling her attempts at stat-padding embarrassing, and lamented that Reese’s attempts of stat-padding were the worst he had ever seen since Russell Westbrook’s infamous NBA MVP campaign in 2016-17.

One person also called out how Angel reacted to missing out on her personal glory, saying, “The fact she walked away while the game was still going when she knew she didn't get a double-double is just terrible sportsmanship.” Lastly, one commenter summed it up by stating, "Reese is all 'me' and no 'we'," criticizing her for prioritizing personal statistics over team success.

Read More: Angel Reese Shares Her Emotional Journey to Being Selected for the WNBA All-Star Game as a Rookie