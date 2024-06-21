Angel Reese Says She Doesn’t Trust Media and Accuses Them of Fabricating Stories After Special Whistle Comment

The Chicago Sky's stand-out rookie, Angel Reese, has expressed a deep-seated mistrust towards reporters and has found herself at odds with them. After a game against the Indiana Fever, led by Caitlin Clark, Reese—who is usually noted for her honesty—became noticeably guarded in post-game interviews, bringing this conflict to light.

Angel Reese exhibited unusual silence when speaking with the media following Sunday's defeat to the Indiana Fever. Usually outgoing and talkative, Reese dismissed inquiries with an abrupt "I'm good" when asked what she thought. This change in tone caused people to take notice and delve deeper into her behavior.

Reese didn't hold back when questioned about why she wouldn't answer some questions. “I know how y’all like to twist my words, so I’m just keeping it short and sweet," she stated, adding, "I can’t trust any of y’all. So I’m just letting you know — short and sweet.”

Angel Reese talks about bias charges and ‘special whistles’

Reese's suspicion may have been stoked by her remarks made on Sunday after the game, in which she implied that the referees were biased and gave Caitlin Clark a "special whistle".

Reese clarified, “For inside, I think we were playing really hard.” She continued, "I think we went up really strong, and a lot of times, we didn’t get a lot of calls. And going back and looking at the film, I saw a lot of calls that weren’t made; I guess some people got a special whistle, but just being able to play as best as we can."

Reese’s frustration with the officials is nothing now. She has racked up five personal fouls in six of Chicago's 13 games this season, suggesting a pattern that goes beyond her interactions with Clark. However, Reese's remarks have become more controversial due to the implication that Clark is given special treatment in court.

Media relations and the ‘Villain’ role

Reese's conflict with the media reveals a larger problem with athletes' relationship with the media, specifically how female athletes are portrayed and how their messages are received. Reese said she harshly criticized the media, claiming it had misrepresented her and that she felt victimized.

Her status as a divisive personality in the sport who adopts the "villain" persona for the benefit of her team only serves to increase this mistrust. "I’ll take the bad guy role, and I’ll continue to take that on and be that for my teammates," Reese has said.

She further expressed, "And, if I want to be that… I know I’ll go down in history. I’ll look back in 20 years and be like, ‘Yeah, the reason why we watching women’s basketball is not just because of one person. It’s because of me, too.’"

Reese claims to be comfortable playing the "bad guy," yet her unwillingness to interact with the media calls into question this assertion. The comparison to the NBA’s infamous villain Draymond Green, who never shies away from the microphone, is telling. Green’s confidence in facing the media contrasts sharply with Reese’s current stance, raising questions about her true comfort level with the "villain" persona.



Competitiveness or Jealousy?

The portrayal of Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark's competitive rivalry is one of the main storylines surrounding their relationship. Reese's actions against Clark are sometimes misconstrued as jealousy rather than the spirit of competition that they actually reflect.

Male athletes are often praised when they show a high level of competition since it demonstrates their commitment, motivation, and drive. Whereas, when female athletes like Reese exhibit such traits, it's often dismissed as pettiness or jealousy. The genuine essence of athletic competition is undermined by this double standard, which also unfairly forces female athletes to live up to more submissive expectations.

The rivalry between Reese and Clark began during their time as college students when they frequently competed in crucial matches. Reese has made it clear that there is no personal enmity between them, despite how the media has portrayed their relationship as tense. Recently, Reese declared, “It’s not personal,” adding, “Me and Caitlyn Clark don’t hate each other”

It's important to recognize this ongoing competition for what it is: a strong, competitive dynamic that drives both athletes to succeed. Instead of being a sign of jealousy, it is a reflection of their dedication to their sport and their desire to be the best.

Meanwhile, the media's silence following the accusations of bias towards her, points to a larger problem with openness and trust in sports journalism. Reese and other athletes can become easily distracted, which can negatively impact their relationships with their performance on court and their mental health.

