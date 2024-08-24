Angel Reese Scripts History As She Reaches Shaquille O’Neal’s Record After Grabbing 20 Rebounds in Back-to-Back Games

Angel Reese's impact in her rookie season in the WNBA has been nothing short of historic. In a recent game against the Connecticut Sun, Reese showcased her dominance on the boards by pulling down an impressive 20 rebounds and contributing 13 points to her team's effort in a closely contested match.

This outstanding performance marked the second consecutive game where Reese achieved 20 rebounds, an accomplishment that stands as a new WNBA record. Notably, no player before her has managed to record back-to-back games with 20 rebounds in the league's history.

In addition to setting this milestone, Reese's achievement places her in a category alongside basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal, as she becomes the first rookie in professional basketball since O'Neal in 1993 to attain this remarkable feat.

Furthermore, Reese's rebounding prowess aligns her with the elite few in WNBA history, joining the likes of Tina Charles, who achieved multiple 20-rebound games during her rookie season in 2010.

Despite facing shooting challenges, with a 3-for-12 from the field, Reese displayed her efficiency from the free-throw line by converting seven of her eight attempts. Her impact was also felt on the defensive end, as she recorded two blocks, showcasing her all-around contribution to her team's performance.

Reese's consistent impact on the court is reflected in her earlier headlines, where she achieved a WNBA-record 15 consecutive double-doubles. Her recent stellar performance has extended her streak to five double-doubles in a row. Heading into the recent game, Reese was averaging 13.6 points and 12.3 rebounds per game, demonstrating her consistent impact on both ends of the court.

As she continues to make waves in her rookie season, Reese finds herself in contention for the esteemed title of Rookie of the Year, where she faces competition from players like Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark.

Notably, her dominance on the glass has been a significant factor in her bid for the award, with 352 rebounds this season, ranking 12th on the all-time single-season leaderboard. With 12 games remaining in the season, Reese is on track to challenge Sylvia Fowles' single-season record of 404 rebounds set in 2018, a mark that further cements her place in the annals of WNBA history.

