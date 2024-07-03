Angel Reese Shares Her Emotional Journey to Being Selected for the WNBA All-Star Game as a Rookie

Angel Reese made a historic start to her rookie season, landing her a spot in the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game. Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon revealed Reese's All-Star nomination after an 85-77 victory over the Dream. Grammy Award-winning artist Monica made a guest appearance during the impassioned postgame speech, further enhancing the joy of the subsequent announcement.

The news promises thrilling action as Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark, known for their unforgettable on-court confrontations, unite for the first time as WNBA All-Stars, ready to challenge Team USA during the All-Star weekend.

Chicago Sky coach Weatherspoon enthusiastically declared the exciting news to the team, proclaiming, 'Hold on, One last thing that we've got to announce really fast: We've got an All-Star in the building! Angel Reese!’

Overwhelmed by the announcement, Reese was visibly emotional. Encouraged by her teammates, she eventually gathered herself and delivered a speech. Reese later articulated her feelings at her postgame press conference. In summing up her response, she unveiled the depth of emotion that receiving the honor had stirred in her.

Angel Reese's journey to WNBA All-Star success

An exhilarated Reese responded to the news, "We won today, but they just told me I'm an All-Star, I'm just so happy. I know the work that I've put in. Coming into this league, so many people doubted me and didn't think my game would translate and I wouldn't be the player that I was in college — or better or would be worse and wouldn't be where I am right now”.

"I faithfully charted my course, and I remained self-assured. I'm grateful I landed the seventh position and got selected to join Chicago. It feels like a divine favor, and I can't appreciate my teammates and coaches enough for their unwavering belief in me and their shared faith."

Selected seventh overall by the Sky in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Reese emerged from an impressive college career at LSU. Despite her stellar collegiate record, concerns had been raised about her suitability for professional play, resulting in a hit to her initial standing. However, she has silenced the skeptics considerably in what is shaping up to be a standout Rookie of the Year-worthy season.

Come Saturday, July 20, in Phoenix, Reese and her team of 12 other WNBA All-Stars will square off against the U.S. women's national team in the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game.

