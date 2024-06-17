‘Angel Reese Should Be Suspended’: Former Heisman Winner and USC QB Says After Flagrant Foul On Caitlin Clark

Ex-USC Trojans quarterback and winner of the 2004 Heisman Trophy, Matt Leinart, really, really didn't appreciate how hard Angel Reese fouled Caitlin Clark earlier Sunday.

Leinart, now an analyst for Fox Sports' Big Noon Kickoff, was clearly watching when the Chicago Sky faced off against the Indiana Fever earlier. After seeing the flagrant foul by Angel Reese on Caitlin Clark, he posted on X, "Angel Reese should be suspended. Period. Not good for the game," he commented.

He also added, "No one is soft bud. It’s repetitive tho. Bad for the game."

READ MORE: Who Is Jessica Campbell? All About NHL’s Potential First Female Full-Time Coach With Seattle Kraken

Angel Reese’s flagrant foul on Caitlin Clark

This Sunday, the Chicago Sky lost to the Indiana Fever 91-83. In the third quarter of the latest chapter of the budding rivalry, Clark drove left-handed to the basket and tried to make the layup with her right hand.

During this move, Reese moved to help defend. While she might have been aiming for the ball, achieving a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds, she made significant contact with Clark’s head, to say the least, unlike the previous case, when Chennedy Carter’s foul was clearly not part of the game.

Initially, officials called it a personal foul, but after reviewing, they upgraded it to a flagrant 1. Clark took advantage of the situation by making both free throws.

Advertisement

"Follow through, impact, unnecessary hit to the head," the official stated after the review.

READ MORE: Stephen Curry Names LeBron James and Kevin Durant in Top 5 NBA Players of His Era; Find Out Who The Others Are

Angel Reese believes some people have a special whistle

"It was a basketball play," Reese explained after the game.

"I can't control the refs. They affected the game obviously a lot today. I'm always going for the ball. Y'all are going to play that clip 20 times before Monday."

Reese also voiced her frustration with the calls made during the game. She noted after reviewing the game tape that many calls were missed. "I suppose some players get favored treatment," she remarked.

Despite issues with the calls, Reese recognized the need for her team to concentrate on getting better.

"I think we just have to get back to the drawing board and figure things out. I think we were playing really hard [on the inside]." She also mentioned Kamilla Cardoso, who, like Reese, also achieved a double-double, ending with 10 points and 10 rebounds, saying she is proud of her.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Caitlin Clark Wants People to Stop Using Her Name to Direct Racist and Misogynistic Agendas About WNBA

Caitlin Clark believes she and Angel Reese are competitors

The Sky's collective efforts weren't enough to secure a win against a strong Fever team led by Clark.

Clark, who scored 23 points on 7-of-11 shooting and added nine assists and eight rebounds, demonstrated her skills once again. The rivalry between Reese and Clark, dating back to their college days, added another layer of intensity to the game.

Clark recognized their competitive nature, saying, "That's what makes it fun. We're competitors. That's the way the game should be. It's going to get a little feisty, it's going to get physical, but at the end of the day, both teams are just trying to win."

READ MORE: Who Is Cody Ford’s Ex-GF Tianna Robillard? All About TikTok Star Who Broke Up With NFL Star

Advertisement

What is a personal foul in the WNBA?

Not all personal fouls are the same in the WNBA. Common fouls are personal fouls that occur frequently during a match. Each player is allowed to commit five personal fouls. They are removed from the match on the sixth personal foul.

What is a Flagrant 1 foul in basketball?

According to the official NBA rule book, a Flagrant 1 foul is declared “if contact made against a player, with or without the ball, is deemed unnecessary.” The team offended is awarded two free throws and possession of the ball after the foul.

These fouls are counted towards the six individual fouls each player is allowed before being excluded from the game. If a player commits two Flagrant 1 fouls in the same game, they are automatically dismissed.

The WNBA rulebook defines flagrant 1 as follows:

"Rule 12B, Section IV-a: If contact made against a player, with or without the ball, is judged to be unnecessary, a flagrant foul-penalty 1 will be given. A personal foul is assigned to the offender, and a team foul is assigned to the team."

READ MORE: Shaquille O’Neal Advocates for Angel Reese Over Caitlin Clark Again by Calling Out WNBA

What is a Flagrant 2 foul in basketball?

Advertisement

According to the official NBA rule book, a Flagrant 2 foul is declared “if contact made against a player, with or without the ball, is seen as unnecessary and excessive.” The only difference in the definition between a Flagrant 1 and a Flagrant 2 is the addition of “excessive,” making the distinction between the two entirely dependent on the referees' subjective decisions. The offended team receives two free throws and possession of the ball.

A flagrant 2 results in immediate removal from the game.

The WNBA rulebook describes a flagrant foul 2 as follows:

"Rule 12B, Section IV-b.: If contact made against a player, with or without the ball, is deemed to be unnecessary and excessive, a flagrant foul-penalty 2 will be issued. A personal foul is assigned to the offender, and a team foul is assigned to the team."

What is an NBA technical foul?

A technical foul can be called for a variety of infractions and assessed against a team, player, or coach. Technical fouls can be issued for delaying the game, too many players on the court, hanging on the rim or backboard, exceeding the allotted timeouts, fighting, or for detrimental conduct, which includes swearing, disrespect towards an official or opponent, or excessive celebration.

Advertisement

When a technical foul is issued, the opposing team is awarded a single free throw, and then play resumes with the team that had the ball when the foul was called. A player or coach who receives two technical fouls in a game is automatically ejected.

READ MORE: ‘They Must Think We Mr Beast': NBA Fans Express Shock at Ticket Prices for Celtics vs Mavericks Game