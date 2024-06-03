Angel Reese Slapped With USD 1000 Fine by WNBA After Humiliating Loss Against Caitlin Clark

Sunday wasn’t easy for the WNBA world. Filled with controversy, fines, media fallout, and whatnot. And the one name in the headlines is Angel Reese, a former college national champion. The social media sensation was one of the WNBA’s brightest new stars who once promised to bring fresh energy to women’s basketball with her skills.

However, just seven games into her professional career with the Chicago Sky, Reese's name hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Following a tight 71-70 loss to the Indiana Fever, the ex-LSU icon was fined $1,000 for not making herself available to the media. A punishment announced by the WNBA on Sunday that shook her fans. With this, the game between the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever which was supposed to be just another regular season matchup quickly turned into a dramatic spectacle. Take a look.

Why was Angel Reese fined USD 1000?

On June 2, Sunday, sports iconic name Portnoy added the full story on his X (formerly Twitter handle) with the caption which was the article title of Barstool Sports. It reads, "Angel Reese Has Been Fined $1,000 By The WNBA For Not Making Herself Available To The Media After Yesterday's Game Vs. Caitlin Clark." Additionally, according to ESPNWomenHoops X page, the Chicago Sky was fined $5,000 for failing to ensure that all players comply with the WNBA's media policies.

Reese’s absence from the post-game press conference raised eyebrows. It became clear she was avoiding questions about her reaction to teammate Chennedy Carter’s rough play against Caitlin Clark. Despite Reese’s public statements about having no issues with Clark, her actions suggested otherwise.

While the $1,000 fine might not significantly impact Reese financially, it sends a strong message about the league’s expectations for player conduct. Carter, who earns less and showed up for the post-game press conference, avoided further penalties, highlighting the league's stance on media obligations and accountability.

The incident fueling the fire with Caitlin Clark

Part of the postgame intrigue came from a play late in the 3rd quarter. Sky guard Chennedy Carter shoulder-checked Fever guard Caitlin Clark. Reese is known for her college rivalry with Clark. Then both have been seen applauding Carter's aggressive move from the bench.

Reese and Clark have a history from their college days, notably from their intense matchups in the NCAA tournament. In their first meeting, a 102-85 LSU victory in the 2023 national championship game, Reese was seen trash-talking Clark. This history made Reese’s reaction to Carter’s foul even more significant.

Given her connection to Clark and the incident, Reese’s perspective would have been highly anticipated by reporters. The league’s media protocol requires key players and the head coach to be available after every game. Reese’s decision to skip the press conference, therefore, not only led to her fine but also underscored the ongoing tension and drama.

In her rookie season, Reese is averaging 10.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. She is ranking seventh in rebounding among all WNBA players. Despite her promising start, her recent actions and the resulting fine have cast a shadow over her burgeoning career. But what stands next? Share your thoughts with us.

