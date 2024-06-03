Angel Reese Slapped With USD 1000 Fine by WNBA After Humiliating Loss Against Caitlin Clark

The ongoing WNBA season is filled with drama and controversy for fans. It started with Angel Reese being fined $1,000, and now Caitlin Clark is both gaining backlash and momentum due to her behavior. Her dynamic play style since being the first overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft has taken the league by storm.

Clark, known for her sharp shooting and precision passing, has become the main hope for the Indiana Fever. However, her rise to fame has not been without controversy.

In a game against the Chicago Sky, Clark found herself on the receiving end of a cheap shot from Chennedy Carter. In a related development, a series of new social media posts has shaken fans of former NFL star Robert Griffin III. His sentiments towards Clark have ranged from respect to disdain.

Griffin’s contradictory statements on Caitlin Clark

In just a few days, Griffin's stance on Caitlin Clark shifted suddenly. Initially, he praised the WNBA players' competitive nature as a sign of respect for Clark's talent.

Griffin on his X account tweeted, "Caitlin Clark has SUPERCHARGED Women’s Basketball. She is a STAR. The women in the @WNBA aren’t ‘hating’ on her. They are showing her respect by trying to beat her on the court." This suggested that the aggressive play Clark faced was merely part of the competitive spirit. It further reflects admiration for her. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

However, after witnessing the unprovoked aggression from Carter, Griffin's tone changed sharply. Here’s it what he added.

What did Robert Griffin III say in a new tweet?

On June 2, the star later tweeted, "Okay, this IS HATING on Caitlin Clark. Face guarding, extremely aggressive play and the occasional hard foul can be described as competitiveness. Going out of your way to call her out of her name and body check her to the floor without the ball is HATING." This marked a significant reversal from his earlier statement. Firstly, he highlighted the excessive hostility that crossed the line from competitive respect to outright animosity.

Clark's presence in the game and team has greatly contributed to the WNBA's growing popularity. And, also teaches the importance of maintaining sportsmanship. The league and its players need to honor Clark’s contributions while ensuring the spirit of the game remains intact.

In a nutshell, fans are excited to watch how Clark handles upcoming days and incidents in WNBA season. Do you agree with Griffin's comments? Share with us in the comments.

ALSO READ → Dave Portnoy Trashes Angel Reese After Bashing Her Behavior Vs Caitlin Clark: ‘Such A Clown’