Angel Reese Sparks Jalen Duren Dating Rumors Following Speculations of Kevin Durant Romance as WNBA Star Enjoys Break in Lavish Resort

Angel Reese, the WNBA player, is enjoying her current hiatus from basketball as the Olympic season unfolds from July 21 to August 14, 2024. Despite missing a spot in the U.S. Olympic team, she is maximizing this period to unwind, participate in various activities, and socialize in Paris.

Speculations sparked recently about a possible romantic relationship between Kevin Durant and Reese after a photograph of the two at a women's Team USA match circulated virally.

Angel Reese and Jalen Duren's Instagram connection fuels dating rumors during vacation

Furthermore, Reese's connection with Jalen Duren on Instagram suggests potential romance while they vacationed during the WNBA Olympic break. Reese's Instagram post of her holiday and Duren's story from the same location, a Detroit Pistons player, have triggered fans' curiosity.

There have been ongoing whispers about Reese and Duren's possible couple status considering they follow each other on Instagram, thereby intensifying the guesswork. However, Reese and Duren abstain from commenting on these speculations and haven't been spotted together yet. It is plausible that their simultaneous vacation at the same spot may just be a coincidence.

Angel Reese affirms single status before rumors of a relationship with Jalen Duren

Before the speculation of her being with Jalen Duren, Angel Reese asserted she was single. Reese, before the rumors emerged, was in a relationship with Cam'Ron Fletcher, a college basketball player who switched his allegiance from Florida State to Xavier earlier in the year. She admitted they were an item after LSU's 2023 national title triumph.

However, their joyful phase didn't prevail for long. Reese declared her singlehood during an Instagram Live session held in March 2024.

"Indeed, I am single," expressed Reese. "I don't have a significant other. Don't link me with it. That's all to mention. I have invested my energy in people who are not worth it. I prioritize my well-being, nothing more. I am the cherished one! We should clarify that."

Angel Reese's prowess in professional basketball has significantly progressed. She has been awarded the BET Sportswoman of the Year recently, an accolade recognizing her outstanding performance that includes a record streak of double-double statistics in the WNBA. Despite the hurdles, the Sky team management is united in their mission to mold a robust team around her, hinting at Reese's potential future as a dominant league player.

