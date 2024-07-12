Angel Reese Surpassing Caitlin Clark To Claim Top Spot In ESPN’s WNBA Rookie Of The Year Rankings Leaves Fans ‘Wildly’ Upset

In a surprising turn of events, Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky has overtaken Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever to claim the top spot in ESPN’s WNBA Rookie of the Year rankings.

This development has stirred intense reactions from fans, with many expressing strong opinions about the decision and the players' respective performances.

WNBA's Rookie sensations: Angle Reese and Caitlin Clark

Selected 7th overall in the 2024 WNBA draft, Angel Reese has been a force for the Chicago Sky with averages of 14.0 points and 11.9 rebounds per game. Reese is currently on a historic 14-game double-double streak, the longest in WNBA history.

Meanwhile, Caitlin Clark is being hailed for her outstanding shooting, playmaking and overall scoring prowess in her debut WNBA season. Clark, the 1st overall pick, has been instrumental for the struggling Indiana Fever, averaging 16.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 7.6 assists per game.

Caitlin Clark became the first player in WNBA history to record a triple-double in her rookie season and also became the first player ever to record 25+ points, 10+ assists, 5+ rebounds, 5+ steals, and 5+ three-pointers in a single game. Her influence on the Indiana Fever has been widely recognized as her transformative play style positioned her as a frontrunner for Rookie of the Year.

Angle Reese vs Caitlin Clark rivalry renewed: From College to the WNBA

The rivalry between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark dates back to their college careers, where they frequently faced off on the court. Angel Reese had her college career split between Maryland and LSU, while Caitlin Clark played at Iowa. Their competitive history from college has spilled over into the WNBA, drawing significant viewership for the WNBA in general.

ESPN’s Rookie of the Year Rankings: Angel Reese on Top

Recently, ESPN's WNBA Rookie of the Year standings placed Angel Reese ahead of Caitlin Clark, sparking controversy among fans.

Despite Reese's impressive statistical performances and her team's slightly better record, many argue that Clark's impact on the Indiana Fever transcends statistics. Clark's ability to elevate her team and her historic achievements, such as recording a triple-double as a rookie and setting unprecedented statistical milestones, have already solidified her as Rookie of the Year in the league.

WNBA fans’ outcry and debate

WNBA Fans have voiced their discontent with ESPN's rankings, expressing strong support for Caitlin Clark as the rightful frontrunner for Rookie of the Year.

According to many fans, Caitlin Clark's influence on her team is superior. Her statistics are also stronger, and she is the reason why Indiana Fever has improved and now sits with 9 wins. Clark has been credited with transforming the game in unprecedented ways and has quickly become the face of the WNBA as a rookie.

Most fans believe that Clark's influence on the Fever, despite the team's struggles, outweighs Reese's contributions to the Sky. Social media platforms erupted with comments criticizing ESPN's decision, with sentiments ranging from accusations of bias to claims that ESPN trying to stir controversy for ratings.

One fan stated, "This is wildly upsetting. Caitlin’s in a league of her own and Reese doesn’t belong in ROTY talks." Others have accused ESPN of bias, claiming, "They're really trying hard, huh?" and arguing that Clark deserves the top spot in Rookie of the Year (ROTY) discussions. Overall, Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark both have strong cases for Rookie of the Year, but the debate for the award will continue among WNBA fans. As the 2024 WNBA season progresses, all eyes will be on Reese and Clark as they vie for the ROTY title.

