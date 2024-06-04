Angel Reese Takes Shot at Caitlin Clark; Says WNBA Popularity Is Not Just Because of 'One Person’

In an on-court incident between teammate Chennedy Carter and adversary Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese found herself at the center of attention, drawing and inciting debates with her unanticipated reaction.

As Carter and Clark tangled, Reese's cheering differed sharply from the typical sportsmanlike behavior, suggesting a rekindling of latent tension.

Investigating Reese's motive, her follow-up statements illuminate her standpoint. Insisting on her input to the evolution of women's basketball, Reese stood firm in her significance in the sport's rapid progress.

Facing the media with unwavering conviction, she highlighted her integral part in sparking excitement and stoking the drive that has boosted women's basketball to unparalleled levels.

"It all started from the National Championship game," Reese emphasized, referencing the genesis of her journey. Despite facing criticism and negativity along the way, Reese remained steadfast in her belief that her influence on the sport is undeniable.

With conviction, she declared, "I'll look back in 20 years and be like the reason why we're watching women's basketball is not just because of one person. It's because of me, too.”

In a field frequently overshadowed by singular celebrities, Reese's assertion of her place in the limelight upsets the common practice, requesting recognition for her work in the sport.

Angel Reese embraces bad guy role to elevate Women's Basketball

As two of the brightest stars the WNBA has seen in years, Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark have created quite a stir in the sports world. On Monday, Reese discussed her infamy, a reputation blooming from a pivotal faceoff with Clark in the women's NCAA tournament championship game in 202.

In the championship, Reese's LSU triumphed over Clark's Iowa, and Reese threw Clark's notorious tournament taunt right back at her, clinching the win. Reese believes that this game ignited the current conversation about heroes and villains in the game, however superficial.

Angel Reese, rookie forward for Chicago Sky, declared that she wouldn't shy away from being the WNBA's "villain" if it furthers the game.

"I've most likely been the subject of negativity, but truthfully, I'm okay with that, considering the current state of women's basketball," Reese shared with reporters on Monday. "Unexpected people are now engaging in conversations about women's basketball."

Reese sees her influence as identical to Clark's, that is, broadening the sport's fan base. Given where the WNBA currently stands, she appears correct.

Reese and Clark still have the potential for plenty of career growth within the WNBA, but their influence on the game is undeniable.

