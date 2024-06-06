Angel Reese Voices Anger After Chicago Sky Teammate Harassed at Team Hotel Before Matchup with Mystics

On Wednesday night, a man reportedly "harassed" Chicago Sky players outside a hotel in Washington D.C. The man was particularly "targeting" guard Chennedy Carter, according to a report by Annie Costabile of the Chicago Sun-Times.

This incident came on the heels of an eventful day when Angel Reese, a controversial rookie, was sent off towards the end of a game against the Liberty. Some Sky members claim to have been harassed outside their team hotel in Washington D.C. before their game against the winless Mystics the following Thursday.

The Sky team has faced considerable criticism from their fans in recent days, particularly following Chennedy Carter's aggressive tackle on Caitlin Clark.

The sources behind the harassment however remain unclear. Reese claimed that someone confronted a player with a camera as the team disembarked from their bus, suggesting that the media could have been tipped off about the team's location.

Several Sky players including Angel Reese, Isabelle Harrison, and Michaela Onyenwere took to social media platform X to recount the incident. Reese on Wednesday, mentioned that someone "put a camera in the face" of her teammate, while Harrison said she couldn’t even disembark from the bus.

According to a report by Costabile, Sky's general manager Jeff Pagliocca stated that no need was felt to involve the police. He added, "It was over as fast as it started. I'm very confident in our security, always making our players feel safe. Today was a great example of how critical they are to our team."

The incident that had initiated the uproar was during a 71-70 loss to Fever in Indianapolis when Carter tackled Clark to court. She was retroactively charged with a flagrant 1 foul for the contact.

This incident brought national media attention to both the Sky and Carter. The Chicago home crowd, however, applauded Carter during a Tuesday game against the New York Liberty.

Angel Reese's ejection rescinded, Lonzo Ball stepped in to cover fine

Engaging in her professional game for the first time, Angel Reese, the Chicago Sky forward and the seventh pick in this year's WNBA Draft, faced ejection. This occurred during the team's 88-75 defeat to the New York Liberty on Tuesday.

However, the Chicago Tribune reports that the league retracted her second technical on the very next day. Reese committed her fifth foul in the final quarter competing for a rebound with Jonquel Jones.

Expressing her dissatisfaction with the ref, she incurred the first technical issue. She consequently earned the second technical for a wave as she walked off, leading to an impromptu exit from the game.

Maj Forsberg, the Crew chief, explained that the first technical was a result of Reese addressing the official "disrespectfully". Her second technical was due to a cavalier wave.

Lonzo Ball, Chicago Bulls guard, intervened on social media stating he'd cover Reese's technical foul fine.

In a post on X, Ball stated, "The ref that ejected @Reese10Angel is feeble, btw. You know who you are. Keep your money Angel, I got this,"

Reese expressed her gratitude as she responded, "Appreciate you gang."

A $300 fine per technical is imposed on WNBA players, applicable for their first three techs of a season. As the second one has been revoked, this counts as Reese's first technical for the season. A player faces a one-game suspension upon reaching seven technicals in a season.

