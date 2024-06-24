Angel Reese Wins Hearts With THIS Gesture After First WNBA Win Over Caitlin Clark at Fever vs Sky

Angel Reese has been on cloud nine after the Fever vs Sky game as she registered her first victory over Caitlin Clark. The Chicago Sky star rookie also got her fans applauding her while she blew flying kisses all around the Wintrust Arena.

Reese, who has been sailing high into her first WNBA season ever since she was drafted as seventh overall pick in first round of 2024 draft pick, locked heads against Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark.

Angel Reese won her fans again with heartfelt gesture during Fever vs Sky

Following the thrilling victory at Fever vs Sky game, Angel Reese's heartfelt gesture towards the fans further endeared her to the audience. As cameras captured her blowing kisses to the supporters who remained in the stands, Reese's genuine appreciation for their unwavering support was palpable.

With the upcoming rematch between Reese and Clark promising another intense showdown on August 30, basketball enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the next chapter in this rookie rivalry.

Additionally, with 25 points and 16 rebounds, Reese showcased her exceptional skills on the court, setting a new standard for WNBA rookies with her eighth consecutive double-double. The game saw her raise the competition bar as she led the Sky to a remarkable comeback from a 15-point deficit, ultimately sealing an 88-87 win over the Fever.

Ja Morant rooted for Caitlin-Reese battle during Fever vs Sky game

During the highly-anticipated matchup between the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky, all eyes were on the star rookie battle between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese . Despite Indiana's previous 2-0 record against Chicago, it was the Sky who emerged victorious in a tightly contested game.

The energy in the building was electric, with fans treated to a display of incredible talent from both teams, particularly showcased through the performances of Clark and Reese.

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant took to X to share his thoughts on the game, highlighting the stellar play of both rookies. Reacting to Reese's standout performance, Morant praised her skills, underscoring the competitive spirit and undeniable talent displayed by the budding stars.

The Rookie of the Year race between Clark and Angel Reese has been captivating throughout the season, and their impressive showing in this game only added to the excitement surrounding these rising talents in the basketball world.

