Angel Reese's BARBIE Boat Photoshoot Leaves WNBA Fans In Awe: ‘Lord, Lordy’

Since July 17th, the WNBA's historic season has been experiencing a break while many of its stars compete in Paris for Olympic gold. The women's basketball tournament ends on August 11; teams will be preparing for the last push toward the playoffs when the WNBA resumes play on Thursday, August 15. With roughly fifteen games remaining, each team can clinch one of the eight highly sought-after playoff berths.

During the Olympic break, Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese, who is closely vying with Caitlin Clark for Rookie of the Year, has drawn attention off the court. Reese, who was formerly known as the "Bayou Barbie" while in college, has since joined Sky and changed her name to "Chi-Town Barbie."

She recently posted on Instagram about her recent trip to Turks and Caicos, an island close to Cuba and the Dominican Republic. She was seen driving a hot pink Onyx Charters JetCar—a car that looks a lot like the classic Barbie car—while wearing a white Chanel bikini.

The fans were in awe of the WNBA star's photo shoot and appreciated her through their comments.

Reese, in contrast to Clark, is a fan of the limelight. She frequently appears on stage at concerts and attends prestigious events like the MET Gala, NBA Finals, and the Olympics. She is only 22 years old and is already enjoying her growing notoriety, with more to come as her career develops.

Reese is on fire on the court and set a record for the WNBA with 15 straight double-doubles. She contributed 15.3 points and 13.2 rebounds per game on this run, which kept the Sky in the running for the playoffs. Now, Reese plays 31 minutes a game, averages 13.5 points, and is second in the league in rebounds per game (11.9).

The Sky will play the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday, August 15, at 7:00 PM EST, as the WNBA gets ready to resume. As the race to the playoffs heats up, Reese will be leading the way for Chicago as they try to lock up a postseason berth.

Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky stirred things up on social media this past Sunday by posting several eye-catching pictures and videos on Instagram that showed her strutting around in a pink bikini. After making headlines with her audacious wardrobe choice, Reese's fans were thrilled to see her enjoying her time off during the WNBA's Olympic break.

Just one week earlier, Caitlin Clark of Indiana Fever had a similar moment of viral fame. Clark's vacation pictures of teammates Lexie Hull and Katie Lou Samuelson in bikinis thrilled fans and added a fun element to the Olympic break.

