Angel Reese's mother reveals Caitlin Clark fans send her racist hate messages: 'Black b**ch you disgust me'

Both fans and commentators have found the developing rivalry between WNBA rookies Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark to be quite interesting. Sadly, this spirit of competition has also highlighted a more alarming issue: the horrible hate that Angel Reese has endured on account of her race.

Val Whiting, a former WNBA player and Reese's mental performance coach, shared a post on X on Tuesday that went viral and received over 620,000 views. In her essay, Whiting highlighted the racial animosity directed toward Reese and revealed the startling amount of hate mail she receives.

"Angel Reese gets a lot of racially motivated hate. I believe she gets this more than any player in the league. Here is one screenshot that her mother shared with me from a guy named William Martina," Whiting wrote. "He actually used his real name and email address and contacted the Angel Reese Foundation to be mean and racist."

Whiting also distributed a text message with identical disgusting and abusive content that came from an unidentified sender. The fact that both people admitted to being Caitlin Clark supporters sheds light on the negative aspects of sports fan rivalry.

"Angel’s mom said that they get these types of emails and text messages every week," Whiting continued, underscoring the persistent and pervasive nature of the abuse.

The instances Whiting provided only hint at the continuous abuse Reese endures. A layer of blatant hostility is added to the issue by the offenders' use of genuine names and contact details, which raises disturbing questions about a pervasive and disturbing lack of concern for fundamental human decency.



The impact on the WNBA and its community

This incident not only highlights Angel Reese's impact but also raises additional questions regarding the culture of the WNBA fan base. Instead of being tarnished by bigotry and hatred, the rivalry between Reese and Clark should be cherished for its competitive spirit and the athletic brilliance it offers the league.

Whatever one's opinion of Clark or Reese, nasty behavior like this should never be allowed in athletics, especially when it involves young athletes. These behaviors harm players' competitive spirits and put them in a risky and unfriendly situation.

The WNBA has been a shining example of empowerment and progress by promoting diversity and inclusion, on and off the court. But situations like these are a reminder that there's still a lot of work to be done. To guarantee that the WNBA continues to be a secure and encouraging environment for all athletes, supporters, players, and the league itself must keep up their opposition to racism and intolerance.



Is this a Call to action?

Fans, we need to step up our game. All sports communities, including the WNBA community, should work to uplift and motivate athletes while respecting their achievements and maintaining their dignity. It is essential that we oppose and condemn hate speech and all types of discrimination, whether it is expressed in person or online.

Val Whiting's decision to provide these texts to the public is a crucial first step toward resolving this issue. By exposing the hostility, Whiting and Reese's family are working for a more safe and polite environment for all players. It is our collective responsibility to pick up this battle and ensure that our words and behavior promote a polite, inclusive society.

Angel Reese shouldn't have to go through this alone, despite her great bravery in the face of such tragedy. The WNBA, its fans, and the greater sports community need to come together to support her and all athletes who face similar challenges. By taking this action, we can help ensure that rivalries in sports are defined by mutual respect and admiration rather than hostility and discrimination in the future.

The battle between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark has the makings of one of the greatest sports stories in history, considering the talent and determination of both competitors.

Let us ensure that these recollections of it remain intact and are not eclipsed by the hideous visage of prejudice and intolerance.



