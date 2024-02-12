Anger Over Messi’s No-Show in Hong Kong Refuses to Die Down as China Cancels Both Argentina Clashes

The Beijing Football Association has canceled the two friendly games Argentina was supposed to play in China next month. This decision was made after Messi didn’t play during the Inter-Miami and Hong Kong friendly clash and was benched throughout the game, inviting criticism from authorities and fans.

China cancels Argentina friendly clashes

On Saturday, the local football authority announced that the friendly between Argentina and Ivory Coast, which was scheduled for March, stands canceled and they will no longer be hosting it.

“Beijing does not plan, for the moment, to organize the match in which Lionel Messi was to participate,” the Beijing Football Association said.

This came soon after the Chinese sports authorities, on Friday, announced the cancelation of the match between Argentina and Nigeria in Hangzhou. These decisions from the Chinese authorities are clearly the result of Messi’s absence from the playing squad during the Miami-Hong Kong friendly.

As per the previous schedule, Argentina was going to visit China during their international break, from 18-26 March, to participate in two friendly games, against Ivory Coast and Nigeria in Beijing and Hangzhou respectively. But the games now stand canceled as a result of the anger and disappointment of fans and authorities.

Messi Booed in Hong Kong

Lionel Messi received booing in Hong Kong after he failed to make an appearance on the ground during the friendly between Inter Miami and Hong Kong XI. As per the MLS club, Messi was unfit to play due to the injury and hence, was benched.

However, fans, who had spent huge sums of money just to get a sight of the football legend playing, started demanding Messi be sent to the ground in the second half as a substitute. But when it was confirmed that the Argentina skipper would remain out of action throughout the game, they started expressing their resentment openly and booed him.

This booing was not just limited to Messi as the co-owner of Inter Miami and former England football legend David Beckham also fell prey to it when he went to thank the spectators. Chinese authorities too expressed their disappointment and demanded answers from the MLS club, as to why Messi didn’t play when the entire advertisement and hype revolved around the football star.

