‘Ankle Insurance Calling’: Victor Wembanyama’s Upcoming Nike Shoes Called Out by Fans for Design Flaws After Prototype Reveal in Paris

Victor Wembanyama's upcoming Nike shoe prototype reveal in Paris has stirred up immense scrutiny among fans for its design flaws. As the shoe giant brought forward the ‘Alien’ campaign, fans did not seem to be impressed by any high order.

Following his meteoric rise on the court, Wembanyama has become a symbol of otherworldly talent and charisma, earning himself comparisons to an 'Alien' in the basketball world. The unveiling of the prototype sneaker design by Nike will aim to captivate his already sensational aura.

Fans call out design flaws after Nike revealed Victor Wembenyama’s shoe prototype in Paris

Nike recently revealed a shoe prototype for the San Antonio Spurs rookie, Victor Wembenyama, signature line. However, despite Wemby’s earlier branding teasers going viral , this time, NBA fans sounded off about the design and practicability of the shoes.

Reacting to a tweet that featured the Nike prototype of the shoe, a fan called it out for being injury-prone and mocked by saying, “Ankle insurance calling.”

Another fan continued by calling out the brand to improve their shoes and commented, “Do better Nike.”

However, from what it seems after watching the recently surfaced clip, the soles of the shoes are found to be on the higher side. And more than a basketball shoe, it looks more like a football/soccer boot.

We are not saying that but a fan commented, “They almost look like soccer cleats lol.”

A fan put his agitation in words as he termed the prototype - socks, and commented, “Nah bro better not screw up his ankles with these court socks.”

Victor Wembanyama featured in Nike’s latest ad campaign

Victor Wembanyama has taken the spotlight once again as he stars in a new, captivating ad campaign for the global sports giant, Nike. Known for his exceptional skills on the basketball court and his undeniable marketability, Wembanyama has become a coveted figure for corporate endorsements, and Nike has unmistakably seized the opportunity to showcase his star power.

Following the success of his signature shoe debut, the green and black model of Nike's G.T. Hustle 2s, which flew off the shelves at an impressive rate, Wembanyama's latest collaboration with Nike introduces a powerful and slightly aggressive message that has been making waves among fans and athletes alike.

The innovative ad campaign with Nike shows Wembanyama in action as part of his campaign with Les Bleus, France's national team, where he is depicted making a remarkable block, sending the ball flying off of his opponent's head.

Accompanying this striking visual is a compelling slogan, "Winning isn't for everyone," which has resonated across various platforms, including appearances alongside iconic figures such as LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Kylian Mbappé.

While the bold message may not have immediately resonated with all members of Nike's audience, it evidently emphasizes the dedication, hard work, and discipline required for achieving success.

