Anoa'i Family Member Issues Notice After Roman Reigns' Casket Footage From Memorial Ceremony Goes Viral

An important notice from the Anoa'i family is going viral on social media. A person from the Anoa'i family recently shared a post, urging WWE Universe not to share pictures or videos of the Anoa'i family members. The person expressed that sharing pictures of public figures like Roman Reigns and The Usos is okay, but called out posting about other Anoa'i family members.

The social media post says, "If you are a fan or a fan page and have access to the content and videos some of the Anoa'i family is sharing, be respectful and don't repost. If you have access to family pages, it doesn't mean it's your place to share their experiences."

The post further noted, "Remain respectful from a distance and understand what content to share and what's not for sharing. Keep videos private. "

The post ended by declaring that sharing pictures of WWE superstars Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso, who belong to the Anoa'i family, is fine. However, actively sharing the recent funeral pictures and videos does not sit well with The Anoa'i family members, and it is insolent.

Roman Reigns was spotted carrying his father's casket

Roman Reigns was seen carrying Sika Anoa'i's casket before the burial. It was a distasteful video to share and go viral on social media, prompting the important notice from the Anoa'i family.

Another clip from the ceremony captured Roman Reigns on the dance floor , showing his moves. The guests were showering the Head of the Table with dollar bills during his dance performance. The wrestling fans had never witnessed the effortless dance skills of the Tribal chief before the video.

Roman Reigns' close friends and relatives attended the memorial ceremony

The former WWE wrestler and Roman Reigns' father, Sika Anoa'i, died on June 25, 2024. He passed away at the age of 79. The memorial service of the former Wild Samoan member occurred last weekend in Pensacola, Florida.

Roman Reigns' close friends and several Anoa'i family members attended the memorial service last weekend to celebrate the legacy and impact of the former WWE Tag Team Champion.

The former Undisputed WWE Champion was snapped with numerous wrestling personalities, including the Wiseman Paul Heyman and the father of The Usos and Solo Sikoa, Rikishi. Jey Uso skipped the memorial ceremony due to his commitment to the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, which took place on the same date.

