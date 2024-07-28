Anonymous Lakers Summer League Player Offers Critical View of Bronny James: 'He Was Treated as Someone Apart’

Bronny James faced substantial backlash for his unimpressive performance in the NBA Summer League, especially for his questionable shooting accuracy and turnover numbers. His critics drew attention to his airballs and subpar scores, with some proposing that his status as the son of LeBron James may be inflating expectations.

An unidentified Los Angeles Lakers Summer League player harshly criticized Bronny James in an exchange with NBA reporters Steve Brenner and Damian Burchardt from The U.S. Sun.

ALSO READ: Shaquille O'Neal Hilariously Mocks Rudy Gobert After Being Dunked On at 2024 Paris Olympics

Bronny James faces early challenges: Teammate frustration and performance struggles in Summer League

Bronny James is struggling to meet expectations in the Summer League, triggering criticism from teammates and challenges in his performance. Rumors suggest that his exceptional treatment within the team is causing discomfort among others.

A Summer League teammate of Bronny reportedly expressed disappointment, saying, "It's frustrating Bronny was treated differently, disrupting the team's chemistry. The focus was on highlighting Bronny's skills, sidelining others."

Bronny, 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, joined the Lakers for a four-year contract worth $7.9. "Most players on the roster during the California Classic and Summer League share similar sentiments," the player added. "We all looked forward to the league's end to focus on our career progression."

In two California Classic Games, Bronny showed an average of 3.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.5 with 25.0% field shooting and matching three-point shooting records.

Advertisement

His stats during the Summer League games held at Las Vegas included an average of 8.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.5 blocks, .0% overall shooting, and 15.8% three-line performance.

Teammates believe Bronny is not yet prepared for the NBA. Last year, after recovering from a cardiac arrest, Bronny played for USC in the college season, averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.2 blocks. His shooting performance included a 36.6% field shooting score, 26.7% from the three-line, and 67.6% from the free-throw line.

2024-25 will witness NBA history when LeBron and Bronny play together, a first-ever father-son duo in the NBA.

ALSO READ: France’s Head Coach on Victor Wembanyama After Brazil Match: ‘He Is Already Like Michael Jordan’