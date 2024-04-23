Another Travis Kelce reference REVEALED in Taylor Swift's Newly Released TTPD Album; Details Inside

Taylor Swift’s latest album The Tortured Poets Department has hit the music industry. The album consisting of 16 songs is already topping the charts. However, there is something else driving the popularity of the track list and that is Travis Kelce references. Fans are busy these days searching through the verses for more references to the NFL star and they recently cracked another of those references.

Has Swift boosted Travis Kelce’s stardom?

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end Kelce won his third Super Bowl in February. This was his fourth Super Bowl appearance in the last five seasons. He is one of the greatest tight ends of all time.

A verse of the song ‘The Alchemy’ goes like this, ‘I circled you on a map / I haven't come around in so long / But I'm coming back so strong’. Swifties didn’t take long to link it to Kelce saying that their icon means that she made the tight end popular.

Travis Kelce’s reaction to the lyrics

Kelce appeared in a podcast recently and reacted to the songs. He joked about how he is popular as the pop icon's boyfriend only. Then during the episode, he told Jason Kelce that she meant putting my face on the map by "on the map" part of the song.

Travis Kelce’s shirt sales were at an all-time high after the couple publicly announced their relationship. Swift attended most of the Chiefs’ games and Kelce was seen at many shows of the Eras tour. The 9-time Pro Bowler continues to validate the claims made by the fans.

As expected, many songs of the album are about Travis Kelce and the power couple’s dating life. Swift recently started a challenge on YouTube sharing a video of Kelce kissing her. Verses of the TTPD’s song ‘The Alchemy’ are inspired from NFL as well symbolising how much Swift loves his man and his profession.