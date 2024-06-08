“Anthony Davis is LeBron James’ Best Ever Teammate”: Kendrick Perkins’ Comments Shocks Stephen A Smith

ESPN's Kendrick Perkins is known for his controversial takes on shows such as NBA Today, Get Up, or SportsCenter. Recently he sparked a new debate on First Take.

Perkins claimed that Anthony Davis is LeBron James' best-ever teammate. This bold take ended up igniting conversations and criticisms across the NBA community.

While Perkins' bold statement has generated discussion, many have been quick to challenge his view.

“AD is LeBron’s Best Ever Teammate” - Kendrick Perkins

Kendrick Perkins recently made a bold statement on First Take when he appeared alongside regular Stephen A. Smith and guest Udonis Haslem, a former teammate of LeBron. While LeBron has played with other greats like Dwyane Wade and Kyrie Irving, Perkins insisted that Anthony Davis is his greatest-ever teammate.

Kendrick Perkins stated, “When it comes down to Anthony Marshon Davis Jr., that is LeBron James' best running mate of his career. There’s no other player, in my opinion, that compliments him like Anthony Davis."

Perkins praised the chemistry between LeBron and AD over the past five years and highlighted Davis as one of the most skilled power forwards in history. However, Stephen A. and Udonis Haslem visibly disagreed as they were seen shaking their heads during Perkins' rant.

In his typical fashion, Stephen A. went on to roast Perkins, and said this is easily Perkins' worst possible take on his show.

LeBron unfollows Perkins on X as his comments irk him

A few days ago, Kendrick Perkins made more controversial comments on NBA Today with Richard Jefferson and Malika Andrews. Perkins accused LeBron of trying to overshadow Kyrie Irving during the 2024 NBA Finals.

KP stated, "LeBron is weaseling his way into somebody else’s (Kyrie’s) moment. This is not about you! Your team is at home. This is about the Mavs and the Celtics, and yet you’re so mad and disappointed that you’re not Kyrie Irving’s running mate anymore."

This was in response to LeBron's comments on the Mind The Game podcast, where he expressed his pride and frustration, saying, "I'm so f-ing happy and so proud to watch him (Kyrie) continue his growth. I'm so f-ing mad at the same time that I'm not his (Kyrie’s) running mate anymore."

LeBron's comments were meant to pay tribute to Kyrie, but Perkins' harsh remarks were seen as uncalled for. Now, it seems like LeBron did not like Perkin’s comments as he unfollowed Perkins on X right after Perkins' controversial comments.

