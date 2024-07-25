Anthony Davis has set a new standard in basketball by achieving an extraordinary feat that no player in history has done. Davis is the only player to have won an NBA Championship, an Olympic Gold Medal, a FIBA World Cup, an NCAA Championship, and even an NBA In-Season Cup, which highlights his exceptional talent and versatility at every level of the game.

From his college days to his NBA career and international play, Davis has showcased his two-way skillset that impacts winning. In his basketball journey, he has won titles in every competition that he participated in. This proves his relentless pursuit of excellence and his ability to adapt and succeed in various basketball environments.

Anthony Davis’ college dominance

In the 2011-12 NCAA collegiate season, Anthony Davis had an outstanding run with the University of Kentucky Wildcats. AD averaged 14.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 4.7 blocks per game, and led the Wildcats to an NCAA Championship.

Davis' performance in the final game against Kansas was tremendous. Although his offense was limited and he only scored 6 points along with 5 assists; his defense was lockdown as he had 3 steals, and 6 blocks to go with 16 rebounds.

AD’s dominance at the defensive end and on the boards ensured a 67-59 victory for Kentucky. His one-and-done remarkable season at Kentucky earned him numerous accolades, including SEC Player of the Year, SEC Defensive Player of the Year, and the Naismith College Player of the Year, establishing him as the top prospect for the 2012 NBA Draft.

Early NBA and Olympic success

Selected first overall by the New Orleans Hornets (now Pelicans) in the 2012 NBA Draft, Davis quickly made an impact. Despite being a rookie who hasn’t played a single NBA game, AD was chosen for Team USA in the 2012 London Olympics due to injuries to other star players.

Davis contributed to the team's success, averaging 3.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 0.4 blocks per game, helping Team USA secure the gold medal. Kobe Bryant especially took AD under his wings and helped young Davis in developing his game.

FIBA World Cup triumph

In 2014, Anthony Davis continued to shine on the international stage, playing a crucial role in Team USA's FIBA World Cup victory. Over nine games, he averaged 12.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game, demonstrating his defensive prowess and two-way versatility on the global stage.

NBA Championship glory

The pinnacle of Anthony Davis' career came in the 2019-20 NBA season after being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. Teaming up with superstar LeBron James, Davis played a vital role in leading the Lakers to their 17th NBA Championship.

AD averaged 26.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.5 steals, and 2.3 blocks per game that season. His outstanding performances earned him a spot on the All-NBA First Team and the NBA All-Defensive First Team, and he finished as the runner-up for the Defensive Player of the Year award.

NBA In-Season Tournament Victory

In the 2023-24 season, AD added another unique accolade to his collection by winning the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament. This ‘NBA Cup’ victory meant that Davis won literally everything there’s to win in Basketball at the highest level. However, some Euroleague fans online said that AD is yet to win the EuroLeague title.

Return to Team USA

In 2024, Davis returned to the Team USA roster after a decade-long hiatus, aiming to add a second Olympic gold medal to his impressive collection.

His presence on the team brings not only his elite rim protection but also his inside offense and leadership, which will be invaluable as Team USA faces increasingly tough international competition.

Anthony Davis’ basketball legacy and impact

Anthony Davis’ unique combination of collegiate, international, and professional success underscores his exceptional talent. His ability to win at every level of competition sets him apart as one of the most accomplished players in basketball history. This remarkable achievement makes Anthony Davis a true basketball legend and a guaranteed future first-ballot Hall of Famer.