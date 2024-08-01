Anthony Davis Net Worth in 2024

Anthony Davis is one of the biggest names in basketball. The former NBA champion plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, filling the roles of center and power forward. Nine times an NBA All-Star, Davis was chosen first overall by New Orleans in the 2012 NBA Draft.

He has been selected for four NBA All-Defensive Teams and four NBA All-First Teams. While competing for Team USA in the 2012 Summer Olympics, he also won a gold medal. Thanks to his 52-point performance in 2017, Anthony Davis was named the All-Star MVP.

Davis and LeBron James shared the 2020 NBA title. He has received eight selections to the All-Star team, including eight consecutive selections from 2014 to 2021. Davis was also selected for the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, which caused a lot of debate.

What is Anthony Davis' Net Worth?

The estimated net worth of Anthony Davis is $160 million. He is without a doubt one of the league's highest-paid players. In August 2023, Anthony signed a three-year extension that will pay him $62 million annually in the NBA. Before endorsements, that is. He most likely makes $80 million a year from endorsements.

Anthony Davis’ Salary and Career Earnings

Anthony Davis received $35 million in salary and endorsements between June 2017 and June 2018. He made $100 million in basketball salaries alone between 2012 and 2020.

Anthony and the Lakers agreed to a five-year, $190 million contract in December 2020. The first year of the agreement saw an increase in his salary to $32 million due to the extension. He received a base salary of $43.2 million in the fifth year. At the time, with an average salary of $38 million annually, it was the fifth-largest contract in NBA history.

Everyone was shocked when Anthony Davis signed a $186 million contract extension on August 4, 2023, for three years with the LA Lakers. In NBA history, it was the biggest contract extension. Anthony will receive $62 million a year on average as a salary from the deal. By the end of this extension, he will have earned more than $400 million in his NBA career.

Anthony Davis’ Contract

Season Team Salary 2012-13 New Orleans Pelicans $5,144,280 ($6,839,723*) 2013-14 New Orleans Pelicans $5,375,760 ($7,024,259*) 2014-15 New Orleans Pelicans $5,607,240 ($7,177,972*) 2015-16 New Orleans Pelicans $7,070,730 ($9,040,233*) 2016-17 New Orleans Pelicans $22,116,750 ($27,997,989*) 2017-18 New Orleans Pelicans $23,775,506 ($29,614,095*) 2018-19 New Orleans Pelicans $25,434,263 ($30,795,878*) 2019-20 LA Lakers $27,093,019 ($32,272,300*) 2020-21 LA Lakers $32,742,000 ($38,750,950*) 2021-22 LA Lakers $35,361,360 ($39,710,077*) 2022-23 LA Lakers $37,980,720 ($39,108,435*) 2023-24 LA Lakers $40,600,080 ($40,600,080*) TOTAL $268,301,708 ($308,931,991*)

Anthony Davis’ Brand Endorsements and Investments

Davis has amassed hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue from his career on the court in addition to several high-profile endorsements. The LA Lakers superstar deals with big brands like PepsiCo, Beats Electronics, First Entertainment Credit Union, ExxonMobil, Frito-Lay, and Anheuser-Busch InBev, according to Forbes.

Probably the most profitable sponsorship he has is with Nike. Forbes reports that since he first entered the NBA, Davis has worn the brand's recognizable "Swoosh" and re-signed in 2017 for a multi-year contract. According to Forbes, Davis's off-field endeavors brought in a total of $10 million between May 2022 and May 2023. He made an estimated $48 million a year, ranking No. 40 on the outlet's 2023 list of the highest-paid athletes worldwide.

Investment advisory firm Main Street Advisors and private equity firm SC Holdings led a US$48 million Series A funding round that performance tech company Hyperice completed in October 2020. NBA players Anthony Davis, Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, DeAndre Jordan, and Doc Rivers were among the well-known athlete investors on the list. The 2020 US Open champion Naomi Osaka, a tennis player, also invested in the company.

Anthony Davis’ House and Cars

Davis sold his $6.6 million Westlake Village house shortly after he inked his $190 million contract with the Lakers to buy a 17,000-square-foot mansion located about 20 miles to the east. Situated on 3.5 acres of land, the palace comprises eight bedrooms and eleven bathrooms, a wine cellar, a home theater, a 3,00 square-foot entertainment area, a tennis and basketball court, and an Olympic-sized swimming pool.

The big guy has previously declared himself to be "a big car guy," according to Sportscasting, and he made the implication that if his parents or other adult guardians weren't there to keep him in check, he might spend too much money on cars.

Davis has confessed in previous interviews that he purchased a Mercedes-Benz S550 right away after joining the NBA. Davis also has a Maybach S Class and a GLS Class from the German automaker. The Lakers star also owns a Ferrari California and two Porsches: a Panamera and a 911 Carrera GTS.

The two most valuable vehicles in his remarkable collection are a Rolls-Royce Wraith and a Bentley Continental GT Convertible, which together could have cost him almost $600,000. Davis' collection of automobiles is estimated by ClutchPoints to be worth $1.4 million in total.

Davis is gunning for another Olympic gold medal with Team USA

The star player for the Lakers is a member of Steve Kerr's Team USA Olympic team. By accomplishing an incredible feat that no player in basketball history has ever done, Anthony Davis has raised the bar. The fact that Davis is the only player to have won an NBA Championship, an Olympic Gold Medal, an NCAA Championship, a FIBA World Cup, and even an NBA In-Season Cup attests to his extraordinary skill and adaptability on the field.

