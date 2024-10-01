Anthony Davis Shares His Thoughts on Watching LeBron James and Bronny as Teammates

The Los Angeles Lakers will make NBA history this season when LeBron James and Bronny James step on the court together, becoming the first-ever father-son duo to play in the NBA at the same time, and potentially as teammates. Lakers' star center Anthony Davis shared his thoughts on watching the two James play side by side, describing it as a surreal experience during Lakers media day.

"It's still surreal that he's on the same team as his dad. And I get to be part of it, witnessing every practice, every game, every moment they share, at least for his first year," Davis said. "I can't wait for them to make history when they officially step on the floor together. It's been amazing to watch so far."

Despite criticism directed at the Lakers and LeBron for bringing Bronny into the system after a disappointing college freshman season where Bronny averaged just 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists on 36.3% shooting and 26.7% from three the Lakers are investing in him as a developmental prospect. Drafted 55th out of 58 picks, the Lakers haven't sacrificed significant assets to make this happen.

What really matters is how Lakers players feel about teaming up with both LeBron and Bronny. While there was some negative feedback from the Summer League team about the media pressure surrounding Bronny, most of the main roster has embraced him and this unique story.

The Lakers are eager to add Bronny to their roster for both the viral moments of LeBron playing alongside his son and the potential basketball benefits. Having Bronny could give them a future defensive guard, while LeBron's motivation would be higher than ever if they develop Bronny well.

The Lakers' decision to hire JJ Redick has been pivotal, with hopes that his innovative approach will improve the team in the short term and set them up for long-term success. LeBron fully supported the move to bring in his former podcast co-host.

"As both a player and a fan of the Lakers, I wanted them to hire the right coach. Not just for the end of my career, but for the future, since many have held that position in recent years," LeBron said. "Finding someone stable in that role is crucial for any franchise, especially one with a legacy like this."

This season is particularly exciting for the Lakers, as it may be one of LeBron's last at an All-NBA level before he turns 40 in December. He’s also set to match Vince Carter’s record of 22 consecutive NBA seasons, making this a standout year for both LeBron and the Lakers.

