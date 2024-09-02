Anthony Edwards and Justin Jefferson Disappoint Fans With Iconic Randy Moss-Kevin Garnett Photo Recreation

Anthony Edwards and Justin Jefferson have showcased exceptional talent in their sports. Edwards, as a guard for the Minnesota Timberwolves, quickly rose to become one of the NBA's elite players, averaging 25.9 points per game last season and earning All-Star selections. Likewise, Jefferson, a wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings, established himself as a top NFL player, known for his explosive plays and record-breaking performances.

Both athletes have profoundly shaped Minnesota's sports culture and are recognized as the faces of their franchises, bringing excitement and hope to fans. Their performances have drawn increased national attention to Minnesota sports, highlighted by their participation in Netflix series that showcase their journeys and experiences.

In a tribute to Minnesota sports history, Anthony Edwards and Justin Jefferson recreated the iconic photo of Kevin Garnett and Randy Moss. The original photo, taken in 2000 for Sports Illustrated, featured Garnett in a Vikings jersey and Moss in a Timberwolves jersey. The updated version, reportedly shot by @NorthstarAlex, honors the legacy of the two Minnesota legends and their lasting impact on the state's sports scene. Edwards and Jefferson have now taken up the mantle to continue this legacy.

However, fans have mixed reactions to this recreation. While some are excited about the collaboration, others criticize it for lacking originality. Here are some of the most notable fan reactions.

Minnesota sports fans are excited about the recreation of a decades-old photoshoot, which signals a new era for the state's teams as current stars follow in their predecessors' footsteps.

Randy Moss and Kevin Garnett, two of Minnesota's most legendary athletes, share a long-standing friendship that transcends their respective sports. In the late 1990s and early 2000s, they were the most recognizable faces in Minnesota sports, embodying the state's passion for football and basketball.

Their iconic magazine photo shoots captured their camaraderie and the energy they brought to their teams and fans, becoming timeless symbols of Minnesota sports during that era.

In a 2017 interview, Moss revealed that Garnett had talked him out of pursuing an NBA career. At the time, Moss was considering a switch to basketball, but Garnett convinced him to stick with football—a decision Moss admitted he "still hates him for."

This choice was crucial for Moss's career. Although NBA players like Garnett earn significantly more than NFL players, Moss went on to become one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history, eventually being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

