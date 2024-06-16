Anthony Edwards' Baby Mama Jeanine Robel Shares Beautiful Photos of Him with Their Daughter on Father's Day

First Father's Day is always special. And for NBA star Anthony Edwards, this was one of the best. With his lovely kids, a supportive partner, and the upcoming Olympics, things look aligned for the star.

On March 1, 2024, Anthony Edwards and Jeanine Robel welcomed a beautiful daughter in their home. And now, Robel, made the day even more special with some beautiful photos.

The social media influencer shared touching photos of the father-daughter duo on Instagram. The tender pictures and heartfelt moments between the two are making waves on the internet.

Though the Minnesota Timberwolves missed out on the NBA Finals, he found peace in celebrating with his newborn daughter, Aislynn. Take a look.



On 16th June, 30 years old, Mama Jeanine Robel took to her official Instagram account and posted three adorable snapshots of Edwards holding their three-month-old daughter. Along with images, the simple yet emotional caption reads, "Happy Father's Day."

One picture shows Edwards cradling Aislynn in his arms, his face lit up with pride. The second image captures a aww moment where Aislynn looks up at her father with wide-eyed wonder. Lastly, the final photo shows a candid look, with Aislynn's tiny hand wrapped around Edwards' finger. Isn’t it super cute?

These photos quickly garnered attention and showed a soft side of the basketball star that fans rarely find. Aislynn has already become the center of Edwards and Robel's family.

Not just in images but the athlete has been seen making more memories with his family and using his maximum time. As the Olympics are just a few weeks away, the Edwards family has recently gone on a loveable vacation.

Anthony Edwards and Jeanine Robel spend quality family time before the Olympics

Robel has recently shared her images from a Bahamas getaway. Moments later, she and her kids all dressed up in white and posed for pictures.

The athlete left the game in the middle to be with his wife for the birth of their daughter.

This Father's Day marks Anthony Edwards' first celebration as a father to his daughter, Aislynn, alongside Jeanine Robel. For Robel, it's a second journey into motherhood, having previously welcomed son Krue with her ex-boyfriend, the rapper Chief Keef.

Anthony Edwards’ professional journey

Coming towards his professional journey, Anthony Edwards celebrated for his standout rookie season with the Georgia Bulldogs and is now a burgeoning star in the NBA. Before this, he earned a spot on the USA National Team for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

And, this marks his second consecutive summer representing the United States in the Olympics.

Are you excited to see Robel and his kids cheering for him? How is your anticipation for the upcoming Olympics? Share with us in the comments!

