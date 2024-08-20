Anthony Edwards CLAIMS Michael Jordan Was the Only Player With True Skill in the 90s Era

In a recent interview, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards sparked controversy with his remarks about Michael Jordan and the level of skill in the NBA during the 90s. Edwards asserted that Jordan was the only truly skilled player at that time and that the rest of the league lacked talent.

"I didn't watch it back in the day, so I can't really speak on it, but from what I've seen, Michael Jordan was the only one that had skill back then," Edwards said. He went on to suggest that the overall skill level across the NBA has improved significantly since Jordan's era.

Many fans have criticized Edwards for what they see as a disrespectful take on Jordan's legacy and the abilities of the players who competed in the 90s.

While Edwards is entitled to his view, most basketball experts would argue that Jordan's dominance wasn't due to a lack of competition but to his unmatched skill, athleticism, and relentless drive that solidified him as the GOAT. Anthony Edwards, the emerging star of the Minnesota Timberwolves, has expressed that winning a championship is not yet his main focus.

Despite leading his team to the Western Conference Finals in the 2024 NBA playoffs, where they were defeated by the Dallas Mavericks, Edwards has a different perspective on his championship goals.

Still only 22, Edwards acknowledges that he has room to grow and develop before he can realistically aim for a championship. He understands the need to improve his playmaking and other skills to elevate his team to that level. Instead of fixating on winning a championship, Edwards is focused on enjoying becoming a better player. He knows that winning a title is challenging and requires patience, dedication, and strong support.

Recently, Edwards shifted his focus from the Timberwolves' championship hopes to representing his country at the Paris Olympics. He won a gold medal with Team USA, an experience he values above all else. Edwards believes establishing a solid foundation for the Timberwolves is essential before they can compete for a championship. He has confidence in the team’s young core and the coaching staff’s ability to develop them into a championship-caliber squad soon.

Although Edwards is not currently focused on winning a championship, he is committed to becoming a better player and leader. He is confident that, with hard work and the right support, he can eventually lead the Timberwolves to a championship.

