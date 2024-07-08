Anthony Edwards Claims Team USA Will Be Built Around Him Not LeBron James at Olympics 2024: 'I'm The Number One Option'

With a star-studded lineup for the 2024 Paris Olympics, Anthony Edwards is confident he's the top choice for Team USA, even alongside legends like LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant.

The team is brimming with talent, making it tough to decide on the starters since they have so many players who could contribute to a winning squad.

While not everyone can start, many players are eager to step up and lead the team to Olympic gold. Among them is Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, who sees himself as the main option, despite the abundance of scoring talent.

Anthony Edwards claims he's the number one option on Team USA roster

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, the confident Minnesota Timberwolves star made his stance clear. When asked how he plans to fit in with such high-caliber teammates, Anthony Edwards said, “I'm still the number one option. Y'all might look at it differently" (per Ben Golliver). “I just go out there and be myself. Shoot my shots, play defense. They've got to fit in to play around me. That's how I feel."

NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Edwards aims to start for Team USA in the Paris Olympics. "I'm told Anthony Edwards fully wants to go and compete to start on this team," Charania said.

Edwards recently averaged 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game. During the playoffs, he scored 27.5 points per game, with three games over 40 points, leading the Timberwolves to the Western Conference Finals.

Even with stars like LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, and Joel Embiid on the team, Edwards believes, after his best season yet, that he will be the go-to player.

His confidence is high after this season, but at just 22 years old, he's the youngest on the team. He'll need to earn the respect of veterans like James and Curry to be considered the true No. 1 option.

Will Anthony Edwards start for Team USA?

Steve Kerr has the task of deciding the starting lineup for Team USA. While he hasn't finalized rotations, he aims to find combinations that work well on both ends of the court.

“It’s a good problem to have,” Kerr said (per AP). “I’m guessing that all 12 players on this roster will be in the Hall of Fame someday.”

So, how do you pick five out of 12? The idea is, he said, to find combinations that click, and to find a two-way lineup that can be effective at both ends. He continued that his big job in Las Vegas is to find five-man combinations that fit and to just ask all 12 guys to fully commit to the goal of winning a gold medal no matter what it looks like, and no matter who’s playing.

The team's first exhibition game will be against Canada in Las Vegas, followed by games in Abu Dhabi against Australia and Serbia, and in London against South Sudan and Germany. Team USA will begin its quest for gold on July 28 against Nikola Jokic and Serbia.