Anthony Edwards’ Epic Response to Charles Barkley is Now Minnesota Tourism Council's New Website

Anthony Edwards is dominating the court, and it seems like he's also boosting the Minnesota tourism industry with his recent interview with Charles Barkley. The Minnesota Timberwolves showed incredible resilience in Game 7, staging a remarkable comeback against the Denver Nuggets to secure their spot in the Western Conference Finals on Sunday night.

Despite being down by 20 points at one stage and trailing by 15 at halftime, Minnesota fought back and emerged victorious with a final score of 98-90. Their next challenge awaits as they prepare to face the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals.

What Did Edwards Say to Barkley?

Anthony Edwards was having a friendly conversation with the Inside the NBA crew after their win. Edwards delivered the standout moment of the evening when Charles Barkley mentioned that he hadn't been to Minnesota in nearly two decades.

In response, Edwards confidently exclaimed, "Bring ya ass!" This quick-witted remark from Edwards has now become the new slogan for the Minnesota tourism industry.

What Did Minnesota Tourism Do?

The Minnesota Tourism Council pounced without much delay. On Monday morning, the website BringYaAss.com was redirected to Explore Minnesota, where users could find out everything there is to know about traveling to or relocating to Minnesota. You can discover more about "Family Fun," "Food and Drink," "Outdoor Adventures," and "Festivals and Events."

Edwards, the Talisman for the Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards is doing it all on the court for the Minnesota Timberwolves as they look to win their first NBA championship. Edwards was brilliant against the Denver Nuggets as the Wolves knocked the defending champions out of the playoffs. Edwards averaged 27.7 points, 5.7 assists, and 5.1 rebounds in 7 games against the Denver Nuggets.

