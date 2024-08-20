Anthony Edwards Exposes Preferential Treatment Toward LeBron James As Steph Curry, Kevin Durant And He Face Post Gold Medal Drug Tests

Team USA secured the gold medal in men's basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympics by defeating France 98-87. This victory represents Team USA's fifth consecutive gold and their 17th overall in Olympic history. Stephen Curry was instrumental in the win, scoring 24 points, while LeBron James and Kevin Durant also made significant contributions.

Despite strong competition from France, led by Victor Wembanyama, the U.S. maintained its dominance in international basketball and clinched the win.

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards revealed that he, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant were all drug tested after Team USA's gold medal victory over France. Edwards mentioned during an appearance with Jalen Rose at Fanatics Fest in New York that their locker room celebrations were cut short due to the testing.

"After the gold medal [game], I'm not gonna lie... me and [Kevin Durant] had a, what they call it? A drug test? Yeah... we couldn't even really celebrate in the locker room for real because me, [Durant] and Steph [Curry] had to take like a drug test or something," Edwards said.

Edwards continued talking, even though Durant wasn't really engaging with his mention of the supposed tests. Rose then joked, "Steph definitely deserved one after the way he closed that deal. That was insane."

Edwards added, "Curry should've gotten tested after that Serbia game."

Meanwhile, LeBron James wasn't drug tested after the Olympic final against France because he didn't participate in the post-game testing that other players underwent. Anthony Edwards, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant were tested following their performances in the gold medal game, as is standard procedure for Olympic athletes, which includes random testing after significant events. James's absence from testing might have resulted from various factors, including the possibility that the testing protocols didn't specifically include him after that match.

If drug tests had indeed been conducted, they might have been justified since Curry had started heating up in the semifinals against Serbia and had continued his strong performance in the gold medal game against France. He scored 36 points, grabbed eight rebounds, and made two assists against Nikola Jokic and Serbia.

Curry followed that up with a 24-point performance, securing the gold for the Americans. This was the first time the Golden State Warriors point guard had competed in the Olympics.

Edwards averaged nearly 13 points per game off the bench, also making his Olympic debut.

For Phoenix Suns star Durant, playing for his country was nothing new, as he leads Team USA all-time in total points (435), scoring average (19.8 ppg), field goals (146), three-point field goals (74), and free throws (69).

