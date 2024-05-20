Anthony Edwards’ Furious Trash Talking Video With Nuggets Fan Goes Viral After Game 7 Victory

The Minnesota Timberwolves showed off a great team composure to outlast the Denver Nuggets led by Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns.

However, an enthralling moment caught the attention as Edwards went on to do a chest bump with one of the crew standing beside the court. But it was only then The ANT Man went on to fiercely look into the eyes of another man standing on the sidelines and pointed finger at him while spitting off some abusive words.

The heat of the moment can be visualized as the video has garnered more than 4.7 Million views on X/Twitter since it was uploaded from an account.

Additionally, the Timberwolves got a great support from their star players as they displayed a worthy comeback against the Nuggets. Along with sending the defending champions to home route, the Wolves also marked the largest turnaround in an NBA Game 7 clash in the Playoff history.

Also Read: Do Utah Jazz and Josh Giddey Really Have ‘Mutual Interest’ Ahead of NBA Off-Season? Exploring Viral Tweet Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Furious Comeback Leads Timberwolves to Conference Finals

The Minnesota Timberwolves were facing a potentially disappointing end to their season when they found themselves trailing by 20 points in the second half of Sunday's Game 7 against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, the Timberwolves staged a remarkable comeback, securing a 98-90 victory that sent the defending NBA champions home in dramatic fashion. This win marks Minnesota's first trip to the conference finals since 2004.

The Nuggets had established a 58-38 lead early in the third quarter before the game took a sudden turn. However, the Timberwolves closed the quarter with a 28-9 run and continued to dominate, surging ahead by as many as 10 points in the fourth quarter and outsourcing the Nuggets 60-37 in the second half.

Minnesota's triumph was a result of a cohesive team effort, with six players contributing double-digit points. Karl-Anthony Towns and Jaden McDaniels led the charge with 23 points each, while star guard Anthony Edwards overcame a tough shooting night to notch 16 crucial points.

Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid also made significant contributions, with 13 and 11 points respectively, and Mike Conley added 10 points to the scoreboard. The Timberwolves' defensive performance was equally striking, leaving the crowd at Ball Arena in silence as the Nuggets struggled to regain control.

Despite standout performances from Jamal Murray, who scored a game-high 35 points, and Nikola Jokić, who recorded an impressive stat line with 34 points, 19 rebounds, and seven assists, the Nuggets failed to find additional scoring support. This defeat marked Denver's 12th consecutive loss in both the regular season and playoffs when being held to fewer than 100 points.

Also Read: Do Utah Jazz and Josh Giddey Really Have ‘Mutual Interest’ Ahead of NBA Off-Season? Exploring Viral Tweet