Anthony Edwards Gets Special Iconic Dunk Shoutout From Daughter as GF Jeanine Robel Shares Cutesy Moment

Jeanine Robel is always there to support her boyfriend, Anthony Edwards, on and off the basketball court. Whether she’s sharing pictures of herself cheering from courtside or posting game clips on her Instagram story, Robel shows her love and support in many ways.

During a big game for the Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas' American Airlines Center, Robel was there again, rooting for Edwards as he played to keep their postseason hopes alive. She shared highlights from the game and made strong comments about how Edwards was fighting to avoid a sweep in the Western Conference finals. While her posts often make news, her latest one took a sweet and adorable turn.

A Sweet Victory Celebration

On Tuesday night, May 28th, the Minnesota Timberwolves won a crucial game against the Dallas Mavericks, 105-100. This win kept their postseason dreams alive. After the game, Jeanine Robel shared a heartwarming picture of their daughter, Aislynn, on Instagram.

In the photo, Aislynn was wearing a T-shirt with an image of her dad dunking on it. This cute picture was part of Robel's Instagram story, which also included moments from the exciting game. This isn't the first time Robel has shared pictures of Aislynn with the Timberwolves star.

Her Instagram is full of family moments, from Aislynn’s baby shower to photos of her with her older brother, Krue. The latest picture of Aislynn in the dunk T-shirt made Edwards’ 29-point performance against the Mavericks even more special.

Jeanine Robel’s Steady Support

Jeanine Robel has shown constant support for Anthony Edwards throughout their relationship. She’s been at many of his games, cheering him on and sharing her excitement with fans. Her social media posts highlight her dedication to Edwards and their family.

The recent picture of Aislynn in the iconic dunk T-shirt not only celebrates Edwards’ achievements but also shows the loving family behind the NBA star. Robel’s heartfelt posts help fans feel connected to Edwards by offering a glimpse into their personal lives.

This adorable image of Aislynn is a reminder of how important family support is for athletes, especially during tough playoff games.

In summary, Jeanine Robel’s Instagram post featuring their daughter Aislynn in a T-shirt with Anthony Edwards’ iconic dunk image is a beautiful example of the family’s strong bond and her support.

As the Timberwolves continue their playoff journey, fans can look forward to more sweet and supportive moments from Robel, celebrating both Edwards’ basketball successes and their family’s love.