Anthony Edwards Gets THIS Advice from Stephen A Smith After Magic Johnson’s Remark; DETAILS Inside

Anthony Edwards, who recently started a firestorm, believes Michael Jordan was the only talented player in the 1990s. The league's dominant player of the 1980s, Magic Johnson, sharply criticized him for his remarks. In a Las Vegas conversation with Stephen A. Smith, the five-time NBA champion discounted Ant-Man's comments, citing the latter's lack of a championship to support his argument.

Thus, Magic doesn't think Edwards is credible enough to make such lofty assertions. Stephen A. Smith offered his opinion on the matter on his podcast of the same name. In addition to criticizing Edwards' ignorance of NBA history, the ESPN pundit also questioned Magic Johnson's logic.

Stephen A Smith said, "If you're Anthony Edwards, here is what you need to do. You need to prioritize winning a chip so you can have a conversation like that with Magic Johnson. Because Magic Johnson says he ain't listen to you, he doesn't have to pay attention. He is imploring the audience out there not to pay attention because the brother doesn't have any chips."

Although SAS acknowledged being a big fan of ANT, he said that his view of earlier times shows his immaturity. SAS taught Edwards about the talented players from the 1980s and 1990s. The seasoned analyst mentioned the most significant players from both eras, from big men like Hakeem Olajuwon to guards like Isiah Thomas.

However, the ESPN analyst also discovered a flaw in Johnson's reasoning. As per SAS, three-time champion Luc Longley, a role player for the Chicago Bulls, has a better chance than Hall-of-Famer Charles Barkley to be seated at the table with the greats if winning an NBA title is the only way.

He then named players who would be barred from having a conversation with Magic Johnson, as per his strict criteria. “Charles Barkley wouldn’t be allowed to talk about guys like Magic Johnson, according to Magic Johnson’s rules. Patrick Ewing, Reggie Miller, Chris Mullin, Karl Malone, John Stockton, Kevin Johnson… Mitch Richmond, you know Run TMC, Tim Hardaway, I’m just saying,” Stephen A. added.

Smith clarified the arguments on both sides. In any case, Edwards' lack of knowledge about earlier times was startling. MJ wasn't the only talented player of the 1990s. Furthermore, basketball became a worldwide sport thanks to the heroics of the 1992 Dream Team.

