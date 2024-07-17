Anthony Edwards Hilariously Explains Why He’d Beat USA Basketball Team in Swimming: ‘They Ain’t No Swimmers’

Anthony Edwards and his infectious confidence have dominated the NBA from the time he first stepped onto the court. The Atalanta-born star shooting guard for the Minnesota Timberwolves never misses off a chance to make bold statements.

Edwards has now come up with another statement making remarks on the rest of his teammates at Team USA who are on their run for the 2024 Paris Olympics camp.

Also Read: LeBron James’ Agent Rich Paul Reacts to Jaylen Brown Allegedly Calling Bronny ‘Not a Pro’

Anthony Edwards thinks he can beat the USA Basketball team in swimming

In a recent interview with the Today Show, Edwards hilariously described how he would outpace all of his Team USA Basketball teammates in a swimming competition. During his playful banter with interviewer Craig Melvin, ANT poured his love for swimming as he will be keeping his eye on the sport.

While referring to his fellow mates as non-swimmers, Edwards said, “They ain't no swimmers. You got Embiid, you got AD, and Bam, they ain't swimming fast. Bron, he ain't swimming fast.”

“KD, Kawhi, Tatum, they not swimming fast at all. So my only challenges are Book, when he might not know how to swim. Jrue, he might drown. And Haliburton, oh my god. If Haliburton beat me, then I just need to never touch the water again," Anthony Edwards said, speaking about outpacing the whole USA squad.

Advertisement

Although he omitted mentioning Steph Curry in his breakdown, it's safe to assume that Edwards believes he could best him in the pool too. This interview echoes Edwards' infamous interaction with Bally Sports' Marney Gellner in December 2020, where he confidently declared his potential in various sports and competitions.

Also Read: Stephen Curry Opens Up About Joel Embiid Amid Ongoing Chemistry Issues Ahead Of 2024 Paris Olympics

Anthony Edwards is expected to be in the top 5 to win MVP next NBA season

The Minnesota Timberwolves are anticipated to make a splash in the upcoming 2024-25 NBA season, projected to secure the third-most wins in the league according to the latest odds from DraftKings. Tied with the Denver Nuggets at 52.5 wins, the Wolves trail behind only the Oklahoma City Thunder and the reigning champions, the Boston Celtics.

This optimistic outlook stems from Minnesota's impressive performance last season, where they narrowly missed out on the top spot in the Western Conference, ultimately losing to the Celtics in the NBA Finals.

Advertisement

One of the driving forces behind the Timberwolves' high expectations is the standout play of Anthony Edwards. The 22-year-old guard, entering his fourth season in the NBA, has been steadily building his case for the MVP award. With the fifth-best odds to clinch the prestigious title, Edwards' remarkable statistics from last season underscore his potential for greatness.

Averaging 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game, Edwards showcased his scoring prowess and versatility on the court, shooting efficiently from the field, three-point range, and the free-throw line.

As Edwards continues to hone his offensive skills and elevate his playmaking abilities, his aspirations for the MVP award become increasingly within reach. His recent standout performances for Team USA in exhibition games demonstrate his ability to excel under pressure and lead his team to victory.

Also Read: ‘If LeBron Sees This’: NBA Fans Think Jaylen Brown Was Insulting Bronny James in Front of Angel Reese and Kysre Gondrezick