Anthony Edwards Makes Honest Admission on FIBA Basketball World Cup Participation for Team USA: ‘Hell Nah’

Anthony Edwards won’t participate in the FIBA basketball world cup, and he means it.

The Minnesota Timberwolves star guard has candidly expressed his disinterest in participating in future FIBA World Cup events, making it clear that his focus will be limited to the Olympic cycles. This honest admission comes after a significant turn of events, as Edwards went from being disappointed with Team USA's fourth-place finish at the FIBA World Cup to securing a gold medal at the 2024 Olympics in France.

Despite the previous setback, the ANT Man seems unfazed by the prospect of avenging the disappointing performance in the Philippines.

During the 2024 Olympics, Edwards, the youngest player on the United States team, showcased his skills as he provided explosive scoring and relentless one-on-one defense off the bench, playing a critical role in the team's success.

It is evident that Edwards' experience and triumph at the Olympics have made him vocal on his stance on future FIBA World Cup participation, as he adamantly stated, "Hell nah," when asked about his interest in joining future World Cup campaigns, as he told Joe Vardon of The Athletic.

This assertive response reflects his unwavering commitment to focusing solely on the Olympic stage, signaling a transition in his approach to international basketball competitions.

Considering his prominent role and potential as a future leader for Team USA, Edwards' decision to limit his involvement to Olympic cycles aligns with the tradition of established stars supporting the national team during the Olympics, while the next generation of players gain valuable experience in FIBA events.

Well, this recent admission from Anthony Edwards does not align with his previous assertion towards the FIBA world cup.

Only three months ago, Team USA basketball star, Edwards, attributed his phenomenal performance in the NBA Playoffs to his experience playing for the USA team at the World Cup. Edwards also emphasized that playing in the World Cup last summer changed his perspective on the game, acknowledging the value of teamwork and playing within a system rather than relying solely on isolation ball.

The young talent credited his time with the USA team for preparing him for the current season and appreciated the impact it had on his development as a player.

Back in May, Edwards said, “I think that changed my perspective about everything, being able to play with your team, playing within the game and not just try to play isolation ball all day, playing within a system. And Finchy (Wolves coach Chris Finch) does a great job of making sure I stay within the system."

